Skittles Embraces The Beauty Of Imperfection With Playful Rainbows
The campaign by adam&eve\TBWA brings a twist to the iconic colourful sweets
SKITTLES® is once again disrupting conventions with its latest out-of-home campaign, "Irritate the Rainbow," designed to be visually irritating yet amusing. The new series, part of the brand’s global ‘<verb> the Rainbow’ platform, continues SKITTLES’ tradition of irreverent marketing that subverts expectations.
In a landscape where campaign creative strives to be perfect, SKITTLES – a brand known for putting an absurd, irrational twist on what’s expected – created a campaign of maddeningly imperfect product advertising instead.
It features a series of three minimalist outdoor posters that, at first glance, showcase the iconic rainbow-coloured candies. However, the SKITTLES were meticulously arranged into patterns with deliberate imperfections. These small, calculated flaws are designed to catch the eye of passers-by, creating a sense of mild irritation and amusement, and ultimately making the campaign more memorable.
The visually disruptive posters were shot by photographer James Day and developed by the creative agency adam&eve\TBWA.
“At Mars, we’re always looking for ways to play with the unexpected,” says Fabio Ruffet, VP Brands & Content, Europe & Central Eurasia, Mars Snacking. “This campaign for SKITTLES is a perfect example of our commitment to creativity and to creating moments of fun for our audience. We're excited to see how people react to this playful provocation.”
Ben Stilitz and Colin Booth, Creative Directors at adam&eve\TBWA, adds: “We hope people find our new poster campaign for SKITTLES as irritating as we do. We spent many hours crafting the art direction to make sure we messed it up.”
The campaign is a testament to SKITTLES’ brand identity, which thrives on provoking conversation and creating a 'wait, what?' moment for consumers.
Credits
Client: Mars Wrigley
Brand: Skittles
Project/Campaign Name: Irritate the Rainbow
First Air Date: 18th February 2026
Client Names and Job Titles:
Fabio Ruffet, VP Brands & Content, EU
Rachael Williams, Brand & Content Manager
Elizabeth O’Sullivan, Content & Conversion Director Europe
Leah Waterfield, Regional Brand & Content lead
Agency: adam&eve\TBWA
Creative:
Ben Stilitz, Creative Director
Colin Booth, Creative Director
Ant Nelson, Chief Creative Officer
Mike Sutherland, Chief Creative Officer
Matt Gay, Executive Creative Director
Production:
Lynn Murphy, Integrated Producer
Planning:
Josh Watson, Planning Director
Martin Bassot, Strategy Partner
Chief Executive Officer:
Miranda Hipwell, CEO
Account Management:
Sam Lecoeur, Chief Client Officer
Alice Shedden, Account Director
Cicely Milsom, Business Director
Tej Shah, Business Director
Georgia Roca, Business Director
Project Management:
Jake Paterson, Junior Project Manager
Charmaine Baley, Senior Project Manager
Becky Faloju, Senior Project Manager
Administrative Staff:
Phillipa Archibald, Personal Assistant
Legal:
Tom Campbell, Senior Legal Counsel
Design:
Rob Wallis, Design Studio Manager
Scott Silvey, Head of Design
Retouching:
Dennis Tuffnel, Senior Creative Retoucher
Artwork:
Annabelle Dela Cruz, Creative Artworker
Tony Hutton, Senior Producer
Production: Siobhan Squire
James Day, Photographer
Siobhan Squire, Agent and Producer
Ben Miller, Model Maker
Paul Blackshaw, Lighting Assistant and Digi Op
Ollie Challis, On-Set Retoucher