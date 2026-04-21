skittles irritate the rainbow

Skittles Embraces The Beauty Of Imperfection With Playful Rainbows

The campaign by adam&eve\TBWA brings a twist to the iconic colourful sweets

By Creative Salon

SKITTLES® is once again disrupting conventions with its latest out-of-home campaign, "Irritate the Rainbow," designed to be visually irritating yet amusing. The new series, part of the brand’s global ‘<verb> the Rainbow’ platform, continues SKITTLES’ tradition of irreverent marketing that subverts expectations.

In a landscape where campaign creative strives to be perfect, SKITTLES – a brand known for putting an absurd, irrational twist on what’s expected – created a campaign of maddeningly imperfect product advertising instead.

  • skittles irritate the rainbow

It features a series of three minimalist outdoor posters that, at first glance, showcase the iconic rainbow-coloured candies. However, the SKITTLES were meticulously arranged into patterns with deliberate imperfections. These small, calculated flaws are designed to catch the eye of passers-by, creating a sense of mild irritation and amusement, and ultimately making the campaign more memorable.

The visually disruptive posters were shot by photographer James Day and developed by the creative agency adam&eve\TBWA.

  • skittles irritate the rainbow

“At Mars, we’re always looking for ways to play with the unexpected,” says Fabio Ruffet, VP Brands & Content, Europe & Central Eurasia, Mars Snacking. “This campaign for SKITTLES is a perfect example of our commitment to creativity and to creating moments of fun for our audience. We're excited to see how people react to this playful provocation.”

Ben Stilitz and Colin Booth, Creative Directors at adam&eve\TBWA, adds: “We hope people find our new poster campaign for SKITTLES as irritating as we do. We spent many hours crafting the art direction to make sure we messed it up.”

The campaign is a testament to SKITTLES’ brand identity, which thrives on provoking conversation and creating a 'wait, what?' moment for consumers.

Credits

Client: Mars Wrigley

Brand: Skittles

Project/Campaign Name: Irritate the Rainbow

First Air Date: 18th February 2026

Client Names and Job Titles:

Fabio Ruffet, VP Brands &amp; Content, EU

Rachael Williams, Brand & Content Manager

Elizabeth O’Sullivan, Content & Conversion Director Europe 

Leah Waterfield, Regional Brand & Content lead

Agency: adam&eve\TBWA

Creative:

Ben Stilitz, Creative Director

Colin Booth, Creative Director

Ant Nelson, Chief Creative Officer

Mike Sutherland, Chief Creative Officer

Matt Gay, Executive Creative Director

Production:

Lynn Murphy, Integrated Producer

Planning:

Josh Watson, Planning Director

Martin Bassot, Strategy Partner

Chief Executive Officer:

Miranda Hipwell, CEO

Account Management:

Sam Lecoeur, Chief Client Officer

Alice Shedden, Account Director

Cicely Milsom, Business Director

Tej Shah, Business Director

Georgia Roca, Business Director

Project Management:

Jake Paterson, Junior Project Manager

Charmaine Baley, Senior Project Manager

Becky Faloju, Senior Project Manager

Administrative Staff:

Phillipa Archibald, Personal Assistant

Legal:

Tom Campbell, Senior Legal Counsel

Design:

Rob Wallis, Design Studio Manager

Scott Silvey, Head of Design

Retouching:

Dennis Tuffnel, Senior Creative Retoucher

Artwork:

Annabelle Dela Cruz, Creative Artworker

Tony Hutton, Senior Producer

Production: Siobhan Squire

James Day, Photographer

Siobhan Squire, Agent and Producer

Ben Miller, Model Maker

Paul Blackshaw, Lighting Assistant and Digi Op

Ollie Challis, On-Set Retoucher

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