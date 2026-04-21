Skittles Embraces The Beauty Of Imperfection With Playful Rainbows

SKITTLES® is once again disrupting conventions with its latest out-of-home campaign, "Irritate the Rainbow," designed to be visually irritating yet amusing. The new series, part of the brand’s global ‘<verb> the Rainbow’ platform, continues SKITTLES’ tradition of irreverent marketing that subverts expectations.

In a landscape where campaign creative strives to be perfect, SKITTLES – a brand known for putting an absurd, irrational twist on what’s expected – created a campaign of maddeningly imperfect product advertising instead.