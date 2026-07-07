Twix Celebrates The Power Of Duos With Puppet 'Double Act'

The film opens on a tight shot of a single ventriloquist dummy performing the song’s romantic opening lyrics. As the camera pulls back, a second dummy is revealed, joining in to create an unexpected duet. The pair trade bars throughout the rap verse before harmonising for the chorus, delivering a show-stopping performance complete with pyrotechnics and a soulful saxophone solo.

Everything was captured on camera, with minimal post-production. Alongside the main 90-second film, the campaign includes a series of multiple 20-, 15- and 6-second versions featuring different highlights from the ventriloquist performance, created to run across broadcast, online and social channels.

‘Double Act’ continues the award-winning, tech forward success of TWIX’s recent Second Screen Staredown and Harmoniser campaigns with social media and content creator collaborations lined up, using the latest tech to encourage people to team up on TikTok and become their own double acts.

Rankin Carroll, global chief brand officer at Mars Snacking, said: “Mars is building long-term, personal connections with our consumers, and ‘Double Act’ is a perfect example of our brands finding new ways to entertain. With content creators and influencers at the heart of this distinctive campaign, this humorous, creative work firmly establishes the thought that two is indeed more than one.”

Matt Gay, executive creative director, adam&eve\TBWA, added: “A ventriloquist operating two dummies harmonising to Nelly and Kelly’s ‘Dilemma’ isn’t just a simple and entertaining way to dramatise TWIX’s platform ‘Two Is More Than One’, it’s also pretty damn funny. It was a joy to be on set shooting the dummies for real, with the incredible Dougal Wilson.”

Credits:

Client: Mars Wrigley

Brand: Twix

Agency: adam&eve\TBWA

Production Company - Blink

Editing Company - Final Cut

VFX – Untold Studios

Colour Grading Company - CompanyThree

Soundtrack: Dilemma - Kelly Rowland and Nelly

Music Composition – Leland

Audio Post-Production - Factory Studios

Client:

Rankin Carroll – Global Chief Brand Officer, Mars Snacking

Fabio Ruffet – Vice President, Brand and Content, EU, Mars Snacking

Nancy Croix – Senior Brand Director, Mars Snacking

Rachael Williams – Brand and Content Manager

Client: Mars Wrigley

Brand: Twix

Project/Campaign Name: Double Act

First Air Date: July 2026

Agency: adam&eve\TBWA

Creative:

Chief Creative Officer: Mike Sutherland

Chief Creative Officer: Ant Nelson

Executive Creative Director: Matt Gay

Creative Director: Colin Booth

Creative Director: Ben Stilitz

Art Director: Ben Robinson

Copywriter: Mike Whiteside

Production:

Head of Production: Nick Godden

Producer: Kurt Bailey

Planning:

Planning Partner: Martin Bassott

Planning Director: Josh Watson

Senior Planner: Matilda Treloar

Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell

Account Management:

Chief Client Officer: Sam LeCoeur

Business Director: Cicely Milsom

Business Director: Georgia Roca

Account Director: James Baker

Account Manager: Archie Elson

Project Management:

Project Director: Andrea Kenyon

Project Director: Alice Southam

Executive Assistant: Philippa Archibald & Chase Lewis

Legal:

Senior Legal Counsel: Tom Campbell

Business Affairs:

Business Affairs Manager: Danni Rouse

Production Company - Blink

Director: Dougal Wilson

Executive Producer: Paul Weston

Producer: Corin Taylor

Producer: Ewen Brown

Production Manager: Ellie Britton

Production Assistant: Isla Leefe-Griffiths

Casting Director: Sophie North

Location Manager: Algy Sloane

1st Assistant Director: Jim Cole

Director of Photography: Rob Hardy

Focus Puller: Ryan King

Key Grip: Andy Woodcock

Gaffer: Dave Smith

Sound Recordist: Mike Palmer

Production Designer: Andy Kelly

Assistant Art Director: Ashley Dando

Model Maker: Robert Allsop

Model Maker/Puppeteer: Adam Wright & Lani Hernandez

Puppeteer: Jonny Sabbah & Will Harper

Wardrobe Stylist: Rebecca Rich

Hair & Makeup: Nikki Henry

Ventriloquist: Max Fulham

Editing Company - Final Cut

Offline Editor: Joe Guest

Executive Producer: Michelle Corney

VFX Studio: Untold Studio

Executive Producer: Ian Berry

Producer: Ella Glazer, Lisa Vaughan

Production Coordinator: Natalie London

Production Assistant: Joseph Wolffe

VFX Supervisor: Andrew Curtis

VFX Artists: Antonio Mellado, Bhaveesh PV, Emma Tyler, James Primhak, Marijus Neverdauskis, Okke

Voerman, Rachel Bosc-Bierne, Zafer Ercevik

Online: Richard Harris

Colour Grading Company - CompanyThree

Colourist: Jean-Clement Soret

Senior Producer: Edwin Elkington

Soundtrack name:

Dilemma - Kelly Rowland and Nelly

Music Composition – Leland

Music Producer: Jordan Crisp & Greg West

Music Supervisors: Abi Leland & Ruvimbo Gumbochuma

Music Negotiation - MCA

Music Supervisor: Debbie Pearce

Audio Post-Production - Factory Studios

Sound Design & Mix: Dan Beckwith & Anthony Moore

Senior Audio Producer: Olivia Endersby

Media: Publicis