Twix Celebrates The Power Of Duos With Puppet 'Double Act'
The work by adam&eve\TBWA continues its 'Two Is More Than One’ brand platform
07 July 2026
TWIX is doubling down on its award-winning ‘Two Is More Than One’ brand platform, returning with a quirky multi-channel campaign, led by a vaudeville-style ad called ‘Double Act’ shot by Paddington In Peru director Dougal Wilson.
Created with adam&eve\TBWA ‘Double Act’ is global campaign, with a significant media spend across Paid, Earned, Shared and Owned channels in more than 20 markets, including North America and Europe. The spot uses the art of puppetry and an iconic soundtrack to demonstrate that ‘Two Is More Than One’, celebrating the simple truth that, well, two TWIX bars are better than one.
Featuring a pair of ventriloquist dummies performing Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s seminal hit track 'Dilemma', the film will roll out across connected TV, online and social channels in the US from July, followed by a UK launch and a roll out across the EU.
The film opens on a tight shot of a single ventriloquist dummy performing the song’s romantic opening lyrics. As the camera pulls back, a second dummy is revealed, joining in to create an unexpected duet. The pair trade bars throughout the rap verse before harmonising for the chorus, delivering a show-stopping performance complete with pyrotechnics and a soulful saxophone solo.
Everything was captured on camera, with minimal post-production. Alongside the main 90-second film, the campaign includes a series of multiple 20-, 15- and 6-second versions featuring different highlights from the ventriloquist performance, created to run across broadcast, online and social channels.
‘Double Act’ continues the award-winning, tech forward success of TWIX’s recent Second Screen Staredown and Harmoniser campaigns with social media and content creator collaborations lined up, using the latest tech to encourage people to team up on TikTok and become their own double acts.
Rankin Carroll, global chief brand officer at Mars Snacking, said: “Mars is building long-term, personal connections with our consumers, and ‘Double Act’ is a perfect example of our brands finding new ways to entertain. With content creators and influencers at the heart of this distinctive campaign, this humorous, creative work firmly establishes the thought that two is indeed more
Matt Gay, executive creative director, adam&eve\TBWA, added: “A ventriloquist operating two dummies harmonising to Nelly and Kelly’s ‘Dilemma’ isn’t just a simple and entertaining way to dramatise TWIX’s platform ‘Two Is More Than One’, it’s also pretty damn funny. It was a joy to be on set shooting the dummies for real, with the incredible Dougal Wilson.”
Credits:
Client: Mars Wrigley
Brand: Twix
Agency: adam&eve\TBWA
Production Company - Blink
Editing Company - Final Cut
VFX – Untold Studios
Colour Grading Company - CompanyThree
Soundtrack: Dilemma - Kelly Rowland and Nelly
Music Composition – Leland
Audio Post-Production - Factory Studios
Client:
Rankin Carroll – Global Chief Brand Officer, Mars Snacking
Fabio Ruffet – Vice President, Brand and Content, EU, Mars Snacking
Nancy Croix – Senior Brand Director, Mars Snacking
Rachael Williams – Brand and Content Manager
Client: Mars Wrigley
Brand: Twix
Project/Campaign Name: Double Act
First Air Date: July 2026
Agency: adam&eve\TBWA
Creative:
Chief Creative Officer: Mike Sutherland
Chief Creative Officer: Ant Nelson
Executive Creative Director: Matt Gay
Creative Director: Colin Booth
Creative Director: Ben Stilitz
Art Director: Ben Robinson
Copywriter: Mike Whiteside
Production:
Head of Production: Nick Godden
Producer: Kurt Bailey
Planning:
Planning Partner: Martin Bassott
Planning Director: Josh Watson
Senior Planner: Matilda Treloar
Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell
Account Management:
Chief Client Officer: Sam LeCoeur
Business Director: Cicely Milsom
Business Director: Georgia Roca
Account Director: James Baker
Account Manager: Archie Elson
Project Management:
Project Director: Andrea Kenyon
Project Director: Alice Southam
Executive Assistant: Philippa Archibald & Chase Lewis
Legal:
Senior Legal Counsel: Tom Campbell
Business Affairs:
Business Affairs Manager: Danni Rouse
Production Company - Blink
Director: Dougal Wilson
Executive Producer: Paul Weston
Producer: Corin Taylor
Producer: Ewen Brown
Production Manager: Ellie Britton
Production Assistant: Isla Leefe-Griffiths
Casting Director: Sophie North
Location Manager: Algy Sloane
1st Assistant Director: Jim Cole
Director of Photography: Rob Hardy
Focus Puller: Ryan King
Key Grip: Andy Woodcock
Gaffer: Dave Smith
Sound Recordist: Mike Palmer
Production Designer: Andy Kelly
Assistant Art Director: Ashley Dando
Model Maker: Robert Allsop
Model Maker/Puppeteer: Adam Wright & Lani Hernandez
Puppeteer: Jonny Sabbah & Will Harper
Wardrobe Stylist: Rebecca Rich
Hair & Makeup: Nikki Henry
Ventriloquist: Max Fulham
Editing Company - Final Cut
Offline Editor: Joe Guest
Executive Producer: Michelle Corney
VFX Studio: Untold Studio
Executive Producer: Ian Berry
Producer: Ella Glazer, Lisa Vaughan
Production Coordinator: Natalie London
Production Assistant: Joseph Wolffe
VFX Supervisor: Andrew Curtis
VFX Artists: Antonio Mellado, Bhaveesh PV, Emma Tyler, James Primhak, Marijus Neverdauskis, Okke
Voerman, Rachel Bosc-Bierne, Zafer Ercevik
Online: Richard Harris
Colour Grading Company - CompanyThree
Colourist: Jean-Clement Soret
Senior Producer: Edwin Elkington
Soundtrack name:
Dilemma - Kelly Rowland and Nelly
Music Composition – Leland
Music Producer: Jordan Crisp & Greg West
Music Supervisors: Abi Leland & Ruvimbo Gumbochuma
Music Negotiation - MCA
Music Supervisor: Debbie Pearce
Audio Post-Production - Factory Studios
Sound Design & Mix: Dan Beckwith & Anthony Moore
Senior Audio Producer: Olivia Endersby
Media: Publicis