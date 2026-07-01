Marmite Bet On England's Success With ‘WEMITE’ Jars

The limited-edition jars will be available in a range of sizes to match fans’ tournament optimism: smaller ‘WeMite reach the quarters’ jars for those less optimistic fans. A medium sized, ‘WeMite’ reach the semis jar. And the largest ‘WeMite go and win it’ jar for supporters convinced the Three Lions are going all the way – the longer fans are away, the more Marmite they’ll need.

The campaign, created with adam&eve\TBWA, with PR handled by W Communications, includes social and experiential activity. Marmite has partnered with Heathrow Express, the non-stop 15-minute service from Central London to Heathrow, to make jars available to travelling fans on their way to the airport.

Morgan McAuley, Senior Brand Manager at Marmite, said: “Whether fans were packing for the group stages or preparing for England to go all the way, we wanted to make sure they could take a proper taste of home with them. Marmite has always divided opinion, but when you’re thousands of miles from home, there’s nothing quite like the comfort of the things you love.”

Darren Beresford and Richard Gayton, Creative Directors at adam&eve\TBWA added: “It’s a grim thought, all of those travelling fans having to suffer through American breakfasts this summer. ‘WeMite’ lets them choose the amount of marmite they’re going to need out there based on how they expect England to do. Whether you love or hate Marmite, no true fan can turn up in the States without the big ‘WeMite go and win it’ jar in their suitcase.”

Credits:

Client: Unilever

Brand: Marmite

Project/Campaign Name: WeMite

Client names and Job Titles:

Claire Racklyeft - Condiments Category Director

Morgan McAuley - Senior Brand Manager

Harrison Doyle – Marketing Assistant

Sean Speczyk – Social Media Manager

Agency: adam&eve\TBWA

Creative:

Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland - Chief Creative Officers

Matt Gay - Executive Creative Director

Darren Beresford & Richard Gayton - Creative Directors/Creatives

Phoebe Wright – Senior Social Director

Production:

Jaki Jo Hannan - Head of Production

Lindsay Moyes – Producer

Planning:

Will Grundy – Chief Strategy Officer

Sarah Carter - Global Planning Partner

Liora Ingram - Planning Director

Account Management:

Miranda Hipwell - Chief Executive Officer

Flemming Lerche - Managing Partner

Max Sullivan - Business Director

Barnaby Kelly - Account Director

Project Management:

Kirsty Harris – Project Director

Design: adam&eve\TBWA

Scott Silvey - Head of Design

Will Whittington – Designer

PR:

W Communications

Retouching:

Luke Kirwan, Black Box Studio

Photography:

Luke Kirwan, Black Box Studio

Box and Jar Production:

Scott Whall, The Hub London.