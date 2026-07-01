Marmite Bet On England's Success With ‘WEMITE’ Jars
The jars, by adam&eve\TBWA, bring a taste of home for travelling England fans
01 July 2026
This summer, Marmite is changing its name to ‘WeMite’ and releasing special edition jars for travelling England football fans. Designed to bring a taste of home to America, where Marmite can be harder to track down, fans can pick from a range of jar sizes depending on their level of optimism on England’s chance of success.
From emergency tea bags to favourite biscuits, Brits have been long known for taking their home comforts abroad. Now, with supporters set for weeks of late kick-offs, long-haul travel and nervous tournament viewing, Marmite is making sure fans do not have to go without one of the nation’s most iconic spreads.
The limited-edition jars will be available in a range of sizes to match fans’ tournament optimism: smaller ‘WeMite reach the quarters’ jars for those less optimistic fans. A medium sized, ‘WeMite’ reach the semis jar. And the largest ‘WeMite go and win it’ jar for supporters convinced the Three Lions are going all the way – the longer fans are away, the more Marmite they’ll need.
The campaign, created with adam&eve\TBWA, with PR handled by W Communications, includes social and experiential activity. Marmite has partnered with Heathrow Express, the non-stop 15-minute service from Central London to Heathrow, to make jars available to travelling fans on their way to the airport.
Morgan McAuley, Senior Brand Manager at Marmite, said: “Whether fans were packing for the group stages or preparing for England to go all the way, we wanted to make sure they could take a proper taste of home with them. Marmite has always divided opinion, but when you’re thousands of miles from home, there’s nothing quite like the comfort of the things you love.”
Darren Beresford and Richard Gayton, Creative Directors at adam&eve\TBWA added: “It’s a grim thought, all of those travelling fans having to suffer through American breakfasts this summer. ‘WeMite’ lets them choose the amount of marmite they’re going to need out there based on how they expect England to do. Whether you love or hate Marmite, no true fan can turn up in the States without the big ‘WeMite go and win it’ jar in their suitcase.”
Credits:
Client: Unilever
Brand: Marmite
Project/Campaign Name: WeMite
Client names and Job Titles:
Claire Racklyeft - Condiments Category Director
Morgan McAuley - Senior Brand Manager
Harrison Doyle – Marketing Assistant
Sean Speczyk – Social Media Manager
Agency: adam&eve\TBWA
Creative:
Ant Nelson & Mike Sutherland - Chief Creative Officers
Matt Gay - Executive Creative Director
Darren Beresford & Richard Gayton - Creative Directors/Creatives
Phoebe Wright – Senior Social Director
Production:
Jaki Jo Hannan - Head of Production
Lindsay Moyes – Producer
Planning:
Will Grundy – Chief Strategy Officer
Sarah Carter - Global Planning Partner
Liora Ingram - Planning Director
Account Management:
Miranda Hipwell - Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Lerche - Managing Partner
Max Sullivan - Business Director
Barnaby Kelly - Account Director
Project Management:
Kirsty Harris – Project Director
Design: adam&eve\TBWA
Scott Silvey - Head of Design
Will Whittington – Designer
PR:
W Communications
Retouching:
Luke Kirwan, Black Box Studio
Photography:
Luke Kirwan, Black Box Studio
Box and Jar Production:
Scott Whall, The Hub London.