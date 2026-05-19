McCain Celebrates Dads, Boys and the Power of Joy

To help dads keep their boys close, McCain’s new campaign encourages father figures to use the power of playfulness and make their son laugh every day. Developed by adam&eve\TBWA (Creative), PHD (Media), McCann (Social & Influencer) and Freuds (Earned & Talent), the campaign will run across VOD, social/digital, OOH, Earned and influencer until June 10th.

McCain has always championed families and the moments that bring them together at mealtimes –

and this time is using its position to spread positivity with dads and younger lads, before they get to the stage where the dynamic shifts. At the centre of the campaign is heartwarming film, directed by Jim Archer and produced by Minds Eye, which spotlights those playful, silly moments between different father-son relationships.



The OOH campaign, which launches nationwide, is shot by Rankin and features real dads and lads alongside Joe Marler and his son Jasper.

McCann leads the social, digital and influencer rollout of ‘The "Dad Joke" Effect’, extending the campaign’s central idea into the platforms where dads and families are already sharing everyday moments together. Running across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube, the activity is designed to celebrate the role humour and playfulness can have in helping dads stay emotionally connected with their sons as they grow up.

The campaign features talent-led content, creator collaborations and short-form social films inspired by the everyday banter, rituals and moments of humour that shape father-son relationships. Designed with a social-first approach, the content captures the warmth, silliness and familiarity of those interactions in ways that feel authentic to each platform.

Alongside this, influencer partnerships with father figures and family creators from across the UK will help bring the campaign to life through real moments of connection, encouraging dads to “keep the jokes coming” as their boys move towards their teenage years.

In earned, McCain has partnered with Beyond Equality to co-author “The ‘Dad Joke’ Effect: How shared laughter keeps pre-teen boys close”, a new report that sheds light on the concerns of father-figures to pre-teen boys revealing that over half (55%) of dads to 7-11 year old boys feel pressure to raise their son to fit traditional masculine stereotypes. Meanwhile 63% worry their son will drift away in their teenage years and 54% want a deeper relationship with their son but don’t know where to start.

To help dads experience the power of shared laughter with their sons, McCain will also launch a one-night-only comedy Club Night headlined by Josh Widdicombe on 1st July, with tickets on sale for a £5 donation to Beyond Equality.

Laura Koscik, Director, Marketing at McCain Foods GB said, “This campaign started with a simple but powerful insight: as boys grow up, it can become harder for dads to stay connected in the same easy, playful way. We wanted to create a call to action that felt tangible and relatable, showing dads that something as simple as moments of humour and playfulness can make all the difference. We’re incredibly proud to launch this campaign in partnership with Beyond Equality as a brand that has always championed family bonds.”

Ben Tollett, Group Executive Creative Director, adam&eve\TBWA, added, “As the father of two teenage boys, I know from experience that isn’t always easy to make them laugh. Here’s to those who never give up on giving it a shot. It was a privilege to work with just some of the many brilliant dads out there, making sure that their boys feel loved.”



TV personality Joe Marler comments on his involvement in the campaign, “As my boys get older, I’ve become much more aware that staying close takes a bit more intention, it doesn’t just happen like it used to. Being part of this campaign with my son is something I’m genuinely proud to be involved in.”

Comedian Josh Widdicombe who will headline the McCain Comedy Club Night on 1st July adds, “Sometimes the best way to bond is just by having a laugh. It’s simple but true, especially as kids get older and meaningful conversation with them can take a bit more effort. You don’t have to be a comedian (there are already too many of us), just know that the best connections often happen when you’re being silly or not taking yourself too seriously. The McCain Comedy Club is a brilliant way of giving dads and their sons a chance to have some fun together. I’m really happy to be part of something that celebrates that."

Credits:

Client: McCain

Brand: McCain

Project/Campaign Name: The "Dad Joke” Effect

First Air Date: 19.05.2026

Client: McCain

Marketing Director: Laura Koscik

Senior Brand Manager: Rosie Howgill

Product Manager: Lucy Smith

Agency: adam&eve\TBWA

Group Executive Creative Director: Ben Tollett

Creative: Jessica Morris, Helen Balls

Planning Partner: Lori Meakin

Planning Director: Roisin Mulroney

Planner: Rosa Aaronovitch

Chief Strategy Officer: Will Grundy

Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell

Managing Director: Tom Ghiden

Business Director: Lesley Smith

Account Director: Renee James

Account Manager: Becky Kilner

Junior Project Manager: Jake Paterson

Senior Legal Counsel: Tom Campbell

Business Affairs Manager: Danni Rouse

Designer: Will Whittington

Designer: Karl Bewick

Production: Omnicom Production

Head of Production: Nick Godden

Executive Producer: Petrina Kilby

Producer: Maddie Ramsay

Associate Producer: Merle Aylott

PR Agency: Freuds

Director: Alex Village

Associate Director: Hattie Stewart and Jess Ho

Production Company: Minds Eye

Director: Jim Archer

Exec Producer: Debbie Ninnis

Producer: Ethan McDowell

Editing company: Final Cut

Editor: Phil Hignett

Producer: Michelle Corney

Online: Coffee & TV

Producer: Shannen Ward

Colour Grading Company: Coffee & TV

Colourist: Paul Harrison

Music: Garden Dance Four by Oliver Nias

Audio postproduction: 750mph