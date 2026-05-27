Pastry Toasties adam&eve\TBWA

Ginsters Creates The First Pastry Toastie Billboard

A 3D OOH installation, packed with real toasters, shows the speed, convenience and deliciousness of the new item

By Creative Salon

27 May 2026

Ginsters is showcasing how the innovative Pastry Toastie is ready at the pull of a lever in just four minutes, with an activation from adam&eve\TBWA.

A 3D special build out of home installation, packed with real toasters, is displayed at key commuter hotspot Waterloo of London, near both the Underground and the mainline rail terminal. With pastry toasties popped up in sequence, letters spell out, ‘THE GINSTERS PASTRY TOASTIE. TAKE A GUESS HOW IT’S COOKED?’  while passersby sample the toasties right beside the UK’s first ‘toaster billboard’.

The activation showcases how the Ginsters Pastry Toastie offers an efficient and delicious hot lunch with zero faff – even at a time when an increasing array of sophisticated appliances crowd our kitchen worktops. The campaign puts the spotlight on the toaster, which still reigns supreme as the most convenient of lunch preparation tools.

  • Pastry Toastie

With Ginsters having launched its revolutionary new Pastry Toastie product last year, Britain’s most familiar pastry brand found that consumers still reach for their air fryers or ovens to heat them up. So, it sought to promote its new product’s quality whilst hammering home the message of how to cook it properly.

Sarah Babb, Marketing Director at Ginsters explains: “Our Pastry Toasties are a genuine, category‑defining innovation shaking up how people heat savoury pastry at home. They deliver everything people want from a quick lunch: top‑quality ingredients, incredible flavour, and zero faff. But we know asking people to put pastry in the toaster, something they’ve never done before, means giving them a little reassurance. That’s exactly why we’re heading to Waterloo.

“We can’t wait to show people, in real time, just how perfectly Pastry Toasties are made for the toaster. No mess. No guesswork. Just golden, crispy, delicious pastry in minutes. And of course, we’ll be getting them tasting it for themselves.”

A film is being created for social channels featuring influencer Wilfred Webster, from The Traitors. Wilfred’s content showcases the benefits of the Pastry Toastie, while giving viewers an authentic taste-test experience.

Lauren Coates, Creative Director, adam&eve\TBWA adds: “When Ginsters launched its revolutionary Pastry Toastie, we thought the name pretty much explained itself. Apparently not. Hopefully our toaster billboard clears things up. And if there's still any confusion. It's a toastie, made of pastry, that goes in a toaster.”

Made with 100% British meat, Ginsters’ new Pastry Toasties are now available nationwide in three flavours: Smoked Ham & Cheddar, Tomato Basil & Mozzarella and Chicken, Pesto & Mozzarella. Sitting between two categories, the pastry toastie hybrid is a revolutionary range heating up the lunchtime market.

Credits:

Client: Samworth Brothers 

Brand: Ginsters 

Project/Campaign Name: Pastry Toastie 

Client: Ginsters

Marketing Director: Sarah Babb

Senior Brand Manager: Carys Barriball

Brand Marketing Manager: Stephanie Allen  

Social Media Manager: Alex Kortland

Insight Partner: Nic Keeley

Agency: adam&eve\TBWA

Executive Creative Director: Matt Gay

Creative Director: Lauren Coates 

Creative Director: Matt Swinburne

Creative Director: Feargal Ballance

Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell  

Planning Partner: Laura Kirby-Jones  

Business Director: Gareth Hughes 

Account Director: Alice Shedden  

Account Director: Sophie Perry  

Account Manager: Nancy Barrett 

Project Director: Kirsty Harris 

Creator & Culture Partner: Rani Patel 

Social Creative: Shania Saldi 

General Counsel: Candice Macleod 

Senior Legal Counsel: Tom Campbell 

Designer: Karl Bewick 

Senior Retouching Artist: Jon Webb 

Production: Omnicom Production

Senior Producer: Kal Parmar 

Director of Production: Jaki Jo Hannan 

Senior Executive Producer: Marc Dolby

Production Company: Grand Visual 

Managing Director: Jay Young  

Senior Producer: Caroline Osborn 

Head of Creative Strategy: Georgia Hamp  

Client Director: Emma Lang  

Social company: Sunset Creative 

Talent & Partnership Director: Adam Sutherland

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