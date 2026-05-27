Ginsters Creates The First Pastry Toastie Billboard

With Ginsters having launched its revolutionary new Pastry Toastie product last year, Britain’s most familiar pastry brand found that consumers still reach for their air fryers or ovens to heat them up. So, it sought to promote its new product’s quality whilst hammering home the message of how to cook it properly.

Sarah Babb, Marketing Director at Ginsters explains: “Our Pastry Toasties are a genuine, category‑defining innovation shaking up how people heat savoury pastry at home. They deliver everything people want from a quick lunch: top‑quality ingredients, incredible flavour, and zero faff. But we know asking people to put pastry in the toaster, something they’ve never done before, means giving them a little reassurance. That’s exactly why we’re heading to Waterloo.

“We can’t wait to show people, in real time, just how perfectly Pastry Toasties are made for the toaster. No mess. No guesswork. Just golden, crispy, delicious pastry in minutes. And of course, we’ll be getting them tasting it for themselves.”

A film is being created for social channels featuring influencer Wilfred Webster, from The Traitors. Wilfred’s content showcases the benefits of the Pastry Toastie, while giving viewers an authentic taste-test experience.

Lauren Coates, Creative Director, adam&eve\TBWA adds: “When Ginsters launched its revolutionary Pastry Toastie, we thought the name pretty much explained itself. Apparently not. Hopefully our toaster billboard clears things up. And if there's still any confusion. It's a toastie, made of pastry, that goes in a toaster.”

Made with 100% British meat, Ginsters’ new Pastry Toasties are now available nationwide in three flavours: Smoked Ham & Cheddar, Tomato Basil & Mozzarella and Chicken, Pesto & Mozzarella. Sitting between two categories, the pastry toastie hybrid is a revolutionary range heating up the lunchtime market.

Credits:

Client: Samworth Brothers

Brand: Ginsters

Project/Campaign Name: Pastry Toastie

Client: Ginsters

Marketing Director: Sarah Babb

Senior Brand Manager: Carys Barriball

Brand Marketing Manager: Stephanie Allen

Social Media Manager: Alex Kortland

Insight Partner: Nic Keeley

Agency: adam&eve\TBWA

Executive Creative Director: Matt Gay

Creative Director: Lauren Coates

Creative Director: Matt Swinburne

Creative Director: Feargal Ballance

Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell

Planning Partner: Laura Kirby-Jones

Business Director: Gareth Hughes

Account Director: Alice Shedden

Account Director: Sophie Perry

Account Manager: Nancy Barrett

Project Director: Kirsty Harris

Creator & Culture Partner: Rani Patel

Social Creative: Shania Saldi

General Counsel: Candice Macleod

Senior Legal Counsel: Tom Campbell

Designer: Karl Bewick

Senior Retouching Artist: Jon Webb

Production: Omnicom Production

Senior Producer: Kal Parmar

Director of Production: Jaki Jo Hannan

Senior Executive Producer: Marc Dolby

Production Company: Grand Visual

Managing Director: Jay Young

Senior Producer: Caroline Osborn

Head of Creative Strategy: Georgia Hamp

Client Director: Emma Lang

Social company: Sunset Creative

Talent & Partnership Director: Adam Sutherland