Ginsters Creates The First Pastry Toastie Billboard
A 3D OOH installation, packed with real toasters, shows the speed, convenience and deliciousness of the new item
27 May 2026
Ginsters is showcasing how the innovative Pastry Toastie is ready at the pull of a lever in just four minutes, with an activation from adam&eve\TBWA.
A 3D special build out of home installation, packed with real toasters, is displayed at key commuter hotspot Waterloo of London, near both the Underground and the mainline rail terminal. With pastry toasties popped up in sequence, letters spell out, ‘THE GINSTERS PASTRY TOASTIE. TAKE A GUESS HOW IT’S COOKED?’ while passersby sample the toasties right beside the UK’s first ‘toaster billboard’.
The activation showcases how the Ginsters Pastry Toastie offers an efficient and delicious hot lunch with zero faff – even at a time when an increasing array of sophisticated appliances crowd our kitchen worktops. The campaign puts the spotlight on the toaster, which still reigns supreme as the most convenient of lunch preparation tools.
With Ginsters having launched its revolutionary new Pastry Toastie product last year, Britain’s most familiar pastry brand found that consumers still reach for their air fryers or ovens to heat them up. So, it sought to promote its new product’s quality whilst hammering home the message of how to cook it properly.
Sarah Babb, Marketing Director at Ginsters explains: “Our Pastry Toasties are a genuine, category‑defining innovation shaking up how people heat savoury pastry at home. They deliver everything people want from a quick lunch: top‑quality ingredients, incredible flavour, and zero faff. But we know asking people to put pastry in the toaster, something they’ve never done before, means giving them a little reassurance. That’s exactly why we’re heading to Waterloo.
“We can’t wait to show people, in real time, just how perfectly Pastry Toasties are made for the toaster. No mess. No guesswork. Just golden, crispy, delicious pastry in minutes. And of course, we’ll be getting them tasting it for themselves.”
A film is being created for social channels featuring influencer Wilfred Webster, from The Traitors. Wilfred’s content showcases the benefits of the Pastry Toastie, while giving viewers an authentic taste-test experience.
Lauren Coates, Creative Director, adam&eve\TBWA adds: “When Ginsters launched its revolutionary Pastry Toastie, we thought the name pretty much explained itself. Apparently not. Hopefully our toaster billboard clears things up. And if there's still any confusion. It's a toastie, made of pastry, that goes in a toaster.”
Made with 100% British meat, Ginsters’ new Pastry Toasties are now available nationwide in three flavours: Smoked Ham & Cheddar, Tomato Basil & Mozzarella and Chicken, Pesto & Mozzarella. Sitting between two categories, the pastry toastie hybrid is a revolutionary range heating up the lunchtime market.
Credits:
Client: Samworth Brothers
Brand: Ginsters
Project/Campaign Name: Pastry Toastie
Client: Ginsters
Marketing Director: Sarah Babb
Senior Brand Manager: Carys Barriball
Brand Marketing Manager: Stephanie Allen
Social Media Manager: Alex Kortland
Insight Partner: Nic Keeley
Agency: adam&eve\TBWA
Executive Creative Director: Matt Gay
Creative Director: Lauren Coates
Creative Director: Matt Swinburne
Creative Director: Feargal Ballance
Chief Executive Officer: Miranda Hipwell
Planning Partner: Laura Kirby-Jones
Business Director: Gareth Hughes
Account Director: Alice Shedden
Account Director: Sophie Perry
Account Manager: Nancy Barrett
Project Director: Kirsty Harris
Creator & Culture Partner: Rani Patel
Social Creative: Shania Saldi
General Counsel: Candice Macleod
Senior Legal Counsel: Tom Campbell
Designer: Karl Bewick
Senior Retouching Artist: Jon Webb
Production: Omnicom Production
Senior Producer: Kal Parmar
Director of Production: Jaki Jo Hannan
Senior Executive Producer: Marc Dolby
Production Company: Grand Visual
Managing Director: Jay Young
Senior Producer: Caroline Osborn
Head of Creative Strategy: Georgia Hamp
Client Director: Emma Lang
Social company: Sunset Creative
Talent & Partnership Director: Adam Sutherland