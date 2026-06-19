Hilton Brings Matchday To Its Stay Experience
'Don't Take Me Home' by adam&eve\TBWA reinforces Hilton as the place to stay for travelling England fans
19 June 2026
As England prepares for its opening match of the tournament, Hilton, Official Hotel Partner of the England Teams, is bringing the energy of matchday into the hotel stay experience with its latest campaign, Don’t Take Me Home.
Hilton’s campaign takes inspiration from the iconic football chant and turns that feeling into a film, drawing on production studio PHASE’s experience in music videos and commercials to reimagine the song through the lens of a matchday hotel stay. Created with adam&eve\TBWA as part of Hilton’s ongoing partnership with The FA, the film unfolds on the morning of an England game - capturing the anticipation, rituals, and shared excitement that define the hours before kick-off.
Directed by Raja Virdi, the film features England players Jordan Pickford, Marcus Rashford, Lewis Hall, Morgan Rogers, and Anthony Gordon, Ella Toone, alongside Jill Scott, Ray Parlour and England superfan Andy Milne - bringing together different generations of England fandom in a unified build-up to the game.
Drawing on Virdi’s expertise in music videos, the production rebuilt and re-recorded the famous chant in collaboration with Hugo Ellingham, Head of Sound at Brother Music, transforming it into the film’s musical engine. Every beat, build, and release was carefully crafted to mirror the escalating energy of matchday morning as supporters move through the hotel on their way to the kick-off.
Rather than focusing on the match itself, the campaign celebrates the rituals that surround it, from pre-match breakfasts to the final moments of preparation, reinforcing Hilton’s belief that it matters where you stay. For travelling England fans, the stay is part of the experience, setting the tone for everything that follows.
Stijn Bastiaens, Vice President, Marketing and Loyalty, EMEA, Hilton, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this campaign because it captures the important role a Hilton stay can play around some of football’s biggest moments. Whether it’s players preparing for one of the most important tournaments of their lives, or fans travelling to support their team, the hotel stay is a crucial part of the experience - a place to get ready, come together, build
anticipation, and be close to the action. Don’t Take Me Home brings that to life in a way that feels emotional, culturally relevant, and distinctly Hilton, celebrating the excitement and rituals that surround matchday.”
Raja Virdi, Director of PHASE, said: “What I loved was taking an iconic chant usually heard in stadiums and letting it take over a Hilton hotel. The whole film is built around the idea of football bringing people together - the chant starting small, then spreading through the hotel until everyone is caught up in it. That was the exciting part: finding the rhythm, the build, and the moments that made the whole thing feel alive. There’s something really fun about seeing fans in full fancy dress moving through a premium hotel environment. It’s not a world you normally associate with football culture, which is what made it such a unique setting for the film.”
The film was shot across Hilton London on Park Lane, Hilton London Syon Park, and Hilton Birmingham Metropole, and is currently airing on TV and digital channels, including ITV tournament coverage, with spots running around England’s opening fixture against Croatia.
Credits:
Client: Hilton
Director: Raja Virdi
Production Company: PHASE
Managing Director: Raja Virdi
Executive Producer / Producer: Joseph Goldman
Agency: PHASE
Agency: Adam & Eve\TBWA
Producer: Tom O’Driscoll
1ST AD: James Dyer
Production Manager: Ash Teague
DOP: Miguel Carmenes
GaLer: Chris Broomfield
Key Grip: Tom Stansfield
DIT: Robert MacFarlane
VTR: Liam Coles
Production Designer: Charlie Hippisley
Movement Director: Supple Nam
Sound Recordist: Anthony Leung & Simon Haggis
Costume: George Buxton
MUA: Natasha Lawes
Casting: Lane Casting
BTS & Content: Mila Austin
Post Producer: Beom Lee
Editor: Samuel Marr
Edit Company: Stitch
Composition & Sound Design: Hugo Ellingham
Sound Company: Brother Music
2D VFX: RGB
3D VFX: Frame23
Colour: Connor Coolbear
Colour Grading Company: Electric Theatre Collective
Celebrity Cast: Jill Scott, Jordan Pickford, Morgan Rogers, Ray Parlour, Marcus Rashford,
Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall, Ella Toone, Andy Milne