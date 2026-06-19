Hilton Brings Matchday To Its Stay Experience

Directed by Raja Virdi, the film features England players Jordan Pickford, Marcus Rashford, Lewis Hall, Morgan Rogers, and Anthony Gordon, Ella Toone, alongside Jill Scott, Ray Parlour and England superfan Andy Milne - bringing together different generations of England fandom in a unified build-up to the game.

Drawing on Virdi’s expertise in music videos, the production rebuilt and re-recorded the famous chant in collaboration with Hugo Ellingham, Head of Sound at Brother Music, transforming it into the film’s musical engine. Every beat, build, and release was carefully crafted to mirror the escalating energy of matchday morning as supporters move through the hotel on their way to the kick-off.

Rather than focusing on the match itself, the campaign celebrates the rituals that surround it, from pre-match breakfasts to the final moments of preparation, reinforcing Hilton’s belief that it matters where you stay. For travelling England fans, the stay is part of the experience, setting the tone for everything that follows.

Stijn Bastiaens, Vice President, Marketing and Loyalty, EMEA, Hilton, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this campaign because it captures the important role a Hilton stay can play around some of football’s biggest moments. Whether it’s players preparing for one of the most important tournaments of their lives, or fans travelling to support their team, the hotel stay is a crucial part of the experience - a place to get ready, come together, build

anticipation, and be close to the action. Don’t Take Me Home brings that to life in a way that feels emotional, culturally relevant, and distinctly Hilton, celebrating the excitement and rituals that surround matchday.”

Raja Virdi, Director of PHASE, said: “What I loved was taking an iconic chant usually heard in stadiums and letting it take over a Hilton hotel. The whole film is built around the idea of football bringing people together - the chant starting small, then spreading through the hotel until everyone is caught up in it. That was the exciting part: finding the rhythm, the build, and the moments that made the whole thing feel alive. There’s something really fun about seeing fans in full fancy dress moving through a premium hotel environment. It’s not a world you normally associate with football culture, which is what made it such a unique setting for the film.”

The film was shot across Hilton London on Park Lane, Hilton London Syon Park, and Hilton Birmingham Metropole, and is currently airing on TV and digital channels, including ITV tournament coverage, with spots running around England’s opening fixture against Croatia.

Credits:

Client: Hilton

Director: Raja Virdi

Production Company: PHASE

Managing Director: Raja Virdi

Executive Producer / Producer: Joseph Goldman

Agency: PHASE

Agency: Adam & Eve\TBWA

Producer: Tom O’Driscoll

1ST AD: James Dyer

Production Manager: Ash Teague

DOP: Miguel Carmenes

GaLer: Chris Broomfield

Key Grip: Tom Stansfield

DIT: Robert MacFarlane

VTR: Liam Coles

Production Designer: Charlie Hippisley

Movement Director: Supple Nam

Sound Recordist: Anthony Leung & Simon Haggis

Costume: George Buxton

MUA: Natasha Lawes

Casting: Lane Casting

BTS & Content: Mila Austin

Post Producer: Beom Lee

Editor: Samuel Marr

Edit Company: Stitch

Composition & Sound Design: Hugo Ellingham

Sound Company: Brother Music

2D VFX: RGB

3D VFX: Frame23

Colour: Connor Coolbear

Colour Grading Company: Electric Theatre Collective

Celebrity Cast: Jill Scott, Jordan Pickford, Morgan Rogers, Ray Parlour, Marcus Rashford,

Anthony Gordon, Lewis Hall, Ella Toone, Andy Milne