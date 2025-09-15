Jude Law Swerves Rom-Com Clichés In New Uber Eats Spot
The actor channels rom-com energy in Mother's latest for the food delivery firm
15 September 2025
Uber Eats today unveiled the next instalment of its UK brand platform, When You’ve Done Enough, Uber Eats, with a tongue-in-cheek TV spot starring Academy Award-nominated actor Jude Law.
Created by Mother and entitled Romance’d Enough, playfully subverts Jude Law’s rom-com legacy. Known for iconic roles in The Holiday, Alfie and Closer, Law is pursued through London by a string of meet-cute scenarios — from reaching for the same book in a cosy bookstore, to colliding with someone carrying boxes on a busy street, to a chance encounter with a fellow dog owner in the park.
But instead of leaning in, Jude decides not to play along. For Jude, the endless rom-com moments have become less magical and more exhausting; he’s done enough.
Instead, Law opts for some much-needed downtime, ordering Uber Eats.
Jude Law said, “It was great fun poking fun at myself in this way. We’ve all had moments when we have done enough for the day and just want to relax. That’s where Uber Eats helps so much. They make it easy to enjoy your downtime. I can confirm that no one can make eating chicken wings with hot sauce all over your face look charming.”
Matthew Price, General Manager of Uber Eats UK, Ireland and Northern Europe, said, “When You’ve Done Enough, Uber Eats captures the role we play in people’s lives, the simple, reliable choice when it’s time to switch off. Working with someone as iconic as Jude Law really brings this to life and helps us remind consumers why they choose Uber Eats for value, choice and convenience and driving real growth for our restaurant partners.”
Directed by David Shane and created by Mother, the commercial builds on the platform launched earlier this year with Javier Bardem in Evil’d Enough. Together, the films showcase famous faces who have “done enough” in some of their most recognisable roles and are ready to enjoy life’s simpler pleasures with Uber Eats.
The integrated campaign launches this week across TV, OOH, digital and social.
Uber Eats is the fastest-growing and leading food delivery service in the UK, supporting over 70,000 merchants across the UK and delivering to 90% of the population. At the beginning of the year Uber Eats celebrated its 1 billionth delivery, which consisted of fish and chips from College Fish Bar, a local favourite in Birmingham.
