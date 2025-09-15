Jude Law Swerves Rom-Com Clichés In New Uber Eats Spot

Uber Eats today unveiled the next instalment of its UK brand platform, When You’ve Done Enough, Uber Eats, with a tongue-in-cheek TV spot starring Academy Award-nominated actor Jude Law.

Created by Mother and entitled Romance’d Enough, playfully subverts Jude Law’s rom-com legacy. Known for iconic roles in The Holiday, Alfie and Closer, Law is pursued through London by a string of meet-cute scenarios — from reaching for the same book in a cosy bookstore, to colliding with someone carrying boxes on a busy street, to a chance encounter with a fellow dog owner in the park.

But instead of leaning in, Jude decides not to play along. For Jude, the endless rom-com moments have become less magical and more exhausting; he’s done enough.

Instead, Law opts for some much-needed downtime, ordering Uber Eats.

Jude Law said, “It was great fun poking fun at myself in this way. We’ve all had moments when we have done enough for the day and just want to relax. That’s where Uber Eats helps so much. They make it easy to enjoy your downtime. I can confirm that no one can make eating chicken wings with hot sauce all over your face look charming.”