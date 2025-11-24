Uber Continues To Celebrate Suburbs In Latest Ad
Mother has created the ride sharing firm's first ever national holiday film focused on families in the suburbs
24 November 2025
Building on the recent suburbs campaign film In Good Time, Uber and Mother return for the brand’s first-ever national holiday film, Close.
At a time of year when families are coming together and putting their differences aside, the film highlights how a reliable Uber ride home from the airport — especially in the suburbs, where dependable transportation can make all the difference — becomes the perfect moment to reflect on the ways our loved ones have always shown up for us during the holidays.
Close, directed by Michael Spiccia of MJZ, follows a young woman waiting just minutes for her Uber at the airport before heading to see her father for the holidays. Through the window of her ride, the familiar streets of her suburban hometown have her reminiscing on her relationship with her father and the years she spent growing up there. As she draws closer, it becomes clear that their last encounter ended in hurt, and this trip means far more to her than simply coming home for the holiday.
The film features a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” by James Blake, reinforcing the film's direction—personal reflection, the uncertainty of change, and the passage of time.
Uber’s new film is being shown across cinema, CTV, OLV, and social media in the United States and Canada.
Georgie Jeffreys, Head of Marketing at Uber, North America: “Our first-ever national holiday campaign celebrates families reconnecting this season, and the quiet moments we have to reflect. Whether it’s that first Uber pick-up at the airport or the ride home after a family gathering, Uber is there when you need it, helping to bring loved ones close together this holiday season.”
Felix Richter, Chief Creative Officer, Mother: “The idea was simply to showcase an emotional journey within an actual one. A heartfelt family story in the context of the holidays set to an incredibly haunting track by James Blake.”
Credits
Brand: Uber
Film: Close
Creative Agency: Mother
Production Company: MJZ
Director: Michael Spiccia
Service Company: Sailor Productions
Edit House: Work Editorial
Post House/VFX: 1920
Sound House: King Lear Studios
Music Supervision: Theodore