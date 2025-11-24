Uber Continues To Celebrate Suburbs In Latest Ad

Building on the recent suburbs campaign film In Good Time, Uber and Mother return for the brand’s first-ever national holiday film, Close.

At a time of year when families are coming together and putting their differences aside, the film highlights how a reliable Uber ride home from the airport — especially in the suburbs, where dependable transportation can make all the difference — becomes the perfect moment to reflect on the ways our loved ones have always shown up for us during the holidays.

Close, directed by Michael Spiccia of MJZ, follows a young woman waiting just minutes for her Uber at the airport before heading to see her father for the holidays. Through the window of her ride, the familiar streets of her suburban hometown have her reminiscing on her relationship with her father and the years she spent growing up there. As she draws closer, it becomes clear that their last encounter ended in hurt, and this trip means far more to her than simply coming home for the holiday.

The film features a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” by James Blake, reinforcing the film's direction—personal reflection, the uncertainty of change, and the passage of time.