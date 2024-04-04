Work Of The Week

'Weetabix Discovery' by BBH London

Weetabix, the nation’s favorite cereal, is bringing some knowing levity to UK living rooms with a brand new £10m fully integrated campaign running across TV, catch-up, digital, radio, social, and PR.

‘The Weetabix Discovery’, is a rallying cry to the nation. The tongue-in-cheek creative explores the ‘scientific’ correlation between Britain’s recent societal and sporting performances and Weetabix consumption rates and provides one clear solution – the nation needs to have theirs!