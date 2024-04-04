Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
04 April 2024
'Pre-Nug Agreement' for McDonald’s by Leo Burnett UK
McDonald’s UK and creative partners Leo Burnett UK are inviting besties to make their commitment to share McNuggets official with a formal contract as part of their latest work, ‘The Pre-Nug Agreement’. Sharing Chicken McNuggets is the ultimate act of love and commitment. For the first time ever, McDonald’s is making that commitment official. The campaign encourages participation by inviting fans to sign their own Pre-Nug Agreement via a custom filter on the McDonald’s UK Instagram profile. Those willing to agree to McNuggets exclusivity will receive “love, McNuggets, and prizes”.
'Only O2/Priority' by VCCP
O2 has unveiled a new campaign celebrating the exclusive benefits of its Priority offering in the first phase of a new fully integrated campaign titled ‘Only O2/Priority’, from its agency of record VCCP London. Priority is O2’s award-winning customer rewards scheme which offers its members a range of exclusive benefits and offers, including early access to the most sought-after events in entertainment via O2’s Priority Tickets platform which hit a record of 1.4 million tickets purchased in 2023, giving customers unprecedented access to 6000+ shows and 2000 artists at more than 300 venues across the UK.
'Weetabix Discovery' by BBH London
Weetabix, the nation’s favorite cereal, is bringing some knowing levity to UK living rooms with a brand new £10m fully integrated campaign running across TV, catch-up, digital, radio, social, and PR.
‘The Weetabix Discovery’, is a rallying cry to the nation. The tongue-in-cheek creative explores the ‘scientific’ correlation between Britain’s recent societal and sporting performances and Weetabix consumption rates and provides one clear solution – the nation needs to have theirs!
'The Home Dialogues' for John Lewis by Saatchi & Saatchi
A new television campaign for John Lewis - named The Home Dialogues - will showcase the breadth of John Lewis’ home range, and celebrate the little decisions that are sometimes just as important as the big ones when it comes to our homes. The idents, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, are designed to inject new impetus and personality into John Lewis’s long-running partnership with Channel 4.
'Beyond Xbox Field Trips' by McCann London
Xbox and McCann London have launched a category-changing product innovation, titled Beyond Xbox: Field Trips. The duo has introduced seven audio learning layers and visual guides designed to support learning through play. The popular games which feature in the audio learning journeys are available on Xbox Game Pass. These include Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, PowerWash Simulator, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Age of Empires IV, Grounded and Cities: Skylines.
'#NotAprilFools' for Sister Circle by Droga5
Unbelievable statistics about maternal death rates and poor outcomes for pregnant women of colour in the UK are highlighted in a new campaign for the women’s health charity Sister Circle, created by Droga5 London. In fact, the statistics are so outlandish that Droga5 has decided to release the campaign on April Fool’s Day – the day traditionally devoted to bogus news.
1/3
2/3
3/3