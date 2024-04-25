Work Of The Week
25 April 2024
'High 4' for Domino's by VCCP
Pizza delivery company Domino’s has unveiled an integrated campaign that introduces its new lunchtime offering - a tasty £4 lunch menu, with its agency of record VCCP London. The new lunchtime menu features two irresistible product offerings curated for the lunch crowd, including the Hot & Cheesy Wrap and the Cheeky Little Pizza. Central to the campaign is the innovative ‘High 4’ concept, developed to introduce their new £4 lunch options. This spotlights the affordability and appeal of Domino's lunch offerings, tailor-made for a satisfying lunchtime experience.
'The Code' for Dove by Edelman
To mark 20 years since the 'Campaign for Real Beauty', Dove has unveiled an outdoor campaign in Piccadilly Circus, highlighting the bias that Artificial Intelligence (AI) depicts when showing 'a beautiful woman' from different European countries. With 90 per cent of online content expected to be AI-generated by 2025, the OOH and new campaign film 'The Code' spotlights the threat posed by AI to the representation of real beauty today, but also how better diversity can be achieved with AI by simply adding 'according to a Dove Real Beauty campaign' to AI-search terms.
'It Pays to be Connected’ for Tesco Mobile by BBH London
Tesco Mobile's latest brand platform ‘It Pays to be Connected’ aims to wryly spotlight the advantages of being connected to its community and has launched nationwide across channels including TV, Social, Print and OOH. The first iteration of the campaign, created with BBH London, is a uniquely British take on Tesco Mobile’s helpfulness, It showcases the ways in which we ‘love’ to stay connected to our local communities, through various group chats – all enabled by Tesco Mobile.
‘The Original Mouthful’ for McDonald's by adam&eveDDB
McDonald’s Australia has unveiled the fully integrated ‘The Original Mouthful’ campaign for the Big Mac burger, following the revival of one of the world's oldest burger chants earlier this month with a TV and out-of-home campaign. Adam&eveDDB - which played a role in supporting the campaign's creation - partnered with DDB Sydney and OMD to execute the campaign.
'Safety: A Global Film' for TUI by Leo Burnett
TUI, the largest global travel and leisure company, and creative partners Leo Burnett UK have landed a new take on the classic in-flight safety film, "Safety: A Global Film". The work celebrates favourite TUI destinations, offering an entertaining alternative to the traditional safety briefing by reimagining it through the lens of world cinema.
'Never Average' for Tails.Com by The Or
Tails.com has introduced its new brand platform, ‘Never Average’, which is dedicated to celebrating the unique needs of every dog. Developed in partnership with The Or, Tails.com’s new creative agency, the concept showcases all the visible and invisible details of individual dogs that make them multifaceted and ‘never average’.