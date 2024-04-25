Work Of The Week

'The Code' for Dove by Edelman

To mark 20 years since the 'Campaign for Real Beauty', Dove has unveiled an outdoor campaign in Piccadilly Circus, highlighting the bias that Artificial Intelligence (AI) depicts when showing 'a beautiful woman' from different European countries. With 90 per cent of online content expected to be AI-generated by 2025, the OOH and new campaign film 'The Code' spotlights the threat posed by AI to the representation of real beauty today, but also how better diversity can be achieved with AI by simply adding 'according to a Dove Real Beauty campaign' to AI-search terms.