Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: Fanta's Beetlejuice Collab, Primark's First US Ad, Paralympians' Message & More
The best creative, curated
16 August 2024
Fanta's Beetlejuice for The Warner Bros. and Coca-Cola by WPP Open X
Fanta and Warner Bros. Pictures have come together to form a global partnership ahead of the release of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sequel – debuting in cinemas on 6 September. The soft drink is summoning Beetlejuice with his own Limited-Edition Fanta Haunted Apple x Beetlejuice Beetlejuice flavor, with the packaging showcasing the titular character himself, played by Michael Keaton. The new product offers a unique apple flavor expression and the iconic black-and-white striped design associated with Beetlejuice, available for a limited time.
'They’re Not Playing Games' for IPC by adam&eveDDB
The world’s leading Paralympians are set to declare that they’re not 'participating' in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games as part of the International Paralympic Committee’s 'They’re not playing games' campaign, created by adam&eveDDB. But by swiping left on the 'I won’t be participating at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games' message, followers on social media will discover the athletes declaring 'I will be competing' – a reminder that Paralympians have often been praised simply for taking part in sport, not because of their elite skills or fierce drive to win.
'School Happens' for M&S by Mother
Marks and Spencer's back-to-school film 'School Happens' playfully captures the excitement of the first day of term, showcasing school uniforms designed for full days of experiments, running, jumping, painting, and even turning jumpers into skipping ropes. The full range is designed to pass the ‘hand-me-down’ quality test, with durability features including crease-resistant fabrics, 'StayNew' technology that reduces bobbling and colour, and scuff-resistant shoes.
'That’s So Primark' by VCCP
International clothing retailer Primark has created its first US brand campaign, 'That's So Primark,' to showcase the brand's blend of quality fashion and value pricing. As the Irish retailer is working towards its American ambition of 60 stores in the US, Primark is introducing itself to American consumers and inviting them to fall in love with Primark’s value, quality and style. ‘That’s So Primark’ is an extension of the brand’s global creative platform to educate Americans on what it means to be “so Primark.” Created in partnership with creative agency, VCCP, the brand awareness campaign is rooted in two hero films.
‘Curfew’ for EE by Saatchi&Saatchi
EE is here to keep families connected, both inside and outside the home with its broadband and mobile services. 'Curfew' aims to emphasise the benefits of becoming an EE One customer, a package that combines broadband and mobile services to provide comprehensive connectivity solutions, including unlimited data SIMs. Built on the insight that parents often have the best broadband connectivity at home, though their children may not always have the best internet access on their smartphones, the campaign demonstrates the peace of mind that EE broadband and mobile together can offer parents when keeping in contact with their kids.
'Ride With Me' for Škoda UK by Leo Burnett
Škoda Auto, sponsor of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, is on a mission to double the number of female cyclists in the UK, as new research shows that while almost eight million women own bikes in the UK, only four million regularly ride them. With a significant gender imbalance—men making nearly three times as many bike rides as women—a huge number of bikes are gathering dust. 'Ride With Me' aims to bridge this gender gap in cycling by encouraging current female cyclists to inspire their female friends and family to get back on their bikes and rediscover the joy of cycling together.