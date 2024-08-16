Work Of The Week: Fanta's Beetlejuice Collab, Primark's First US Ad, Paralympians' Message & More

‘Curfew’ for EE by Saatchi&Saatchi

EE is here to keep families connected, both inside and outside the home with its broadband and mobile services. 'Curfew' aims to emphasise the benefits of becoming an EE One customer, a package that combines broadband and mobile services to provide comprehensive connectivity solutions, including unlimited data SIMs. Built on the insight that parents often have the best broadband connectivity at home, though their children may not always have the best internet access on their smartphones, the campaign demonstrates the peace of mind that EE broadband and mobile together can offer parents when keeping in contact with their kids.