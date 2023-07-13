Work Of The Week
13 July 2023
Let's see the creative works that caught our eye this week.
'Journeys with TfL keep getting brighter' for TFL by VCCP London
Transport for London (TfL), with the help of agency of record VCCP London and Wavemaker UK, has unveiled an awareness campaign for the ongoing improvements TfL is making across its network.
The campaign aims to show Londoners how much TfL cares about its customers and what improvements are happening across all their services - Tube, buses, London Overground, DLR, Elizabeth Line, trams, roads or Cycleways.
'That's dinner sorted' for Tesco by BBH
Tesco is reminding audiences that it’s got the answer to those last-minute ‘what’s for dinner?’ moments in a new campaign by BBH. The campaign will run in the UK on television and online video, cinemas, OOH, social media, digital display, and print.
'Fantastic Plastic Shoes' by The OR
In anticipation of the impending release of the Barbie film, The Or has created The Fantastic Plastic Shoes. It allows you to step into your own fantastic plastic world. It takes the iconic tip-toed foot of a much-loved doll and turns it into a wearable high-heel. All profits made from the auction will go directly to supporting the education of girls.
Fantastic Plastic Shoes
'Keep Doing You' for American Express Gold UK by Dentsu Creative
American Express is encouraging people to 'Keep Doing You' in a new dual-screen view campaign that reveals the many ways that the Amex Gold Card rewards you for the things you’re already doing. Whether you love travel, music, entertainment, fashion or food, Amex Gold doesn’t ask you to change your spending habits, instead you are simply rewarded for the things you buy anyway.
'You’re All Set' for TheFork by Droga5
In its new campaign for TheFork, Droga5 extols the benefits of the online restaurant booking service, with a clear message to diners: You don’t have to use TheFork when eating out, you’ll just enjoy yourself more if you do. The humorous, nonchalant tone continues in out-of-home, digital, and social advertising, running across Europe.
'Goat Glider' for Virgin Media by VCCP
Network provider Virgin Media has released the second installment of its ‘To Better and Beyond’ creative platform, which sees a new protagonist with an unstoppable spirit, the Goat Glider, take the spotlight to embody Virgin Media’s superior WiFi Guarantee.
'Sustain Your World' for Zurich Insurance by FCB
Zurich Insurance and FCB London have launched new ads in the 'Sustain Your World' campaign showing how the insurance brand protects you in your everyday life by insuring all the things you think about, and the things you don’t.
'Driven by Progress' for Audi UK by BBH London
Car manufacturer Audi UK and creative agency BBH London are bringing the story of progress to life in their latest campaign with BRIT award-winning singer/songwriter Jorja Smith. The brand’s narrative comes alive for a UK audience in its new hero film starring Audi’s all-electric RS e-tron GT.