Work Of The Week

Fresh from her acclaimed Glastonbury headline performance, and to celebrate exclusive O2 Priority access for tickets to see Dua Lipa at Wembley Stadium, O2 and VCCP London have brought back their iconic ‘Walk Ad’ starring the pop icon. Due Lipa joins a stellar lineup of artists including Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Lady Gaga and Foo Fighters who have previously featured in their own ‘Walk Ad’ and is the first of its kind for six years following the introduction of the campaign in 2009. Each film showcases the artists’ unique journey and gives fans a glimpse behind the scenes with their favourite acts as they walk to the stage.