Work Of The Week
04 July 2024
‘It’s Magic When The World Comes Together’ for Coca-Cola by WPP Open X
Coca-Cola's emotive ‘It’s Magic When The World Comes Together’ campaign aims to celebrate the ‘Real Magic’ of human connection and its belief in the power of inclusivity and cross-cultural connection, at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The global campaign, developed by WPP Open X led by Ogilvy and supported by EssenceMediaCom, VML and Hogarth, reinforces Coca-Cola’s iconic hug motif as the theme for Paris 2024 and hopes to showcase the collective power of sport to unify people and celebrate their differences.
'The Walk: It’s Showtime!' for O2 by VCCP
Fresh from her acclaimed Glastonbury headline performance, and to celebrate exclusive O2 Priority access for tickets to see Dua Lipa at Wembley Stadium, O2 and VCCP London have brought back their iconic ‘Walk Ad’ starring the pop icon. Due Lipa joins a stellar lineup of artists including Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Lady Gaga and Foo Fighters who have previously featured in their own ‘Walk Ad’ and is the first of its kind for six years following the introduction of the campaign in 2009. Each film showcases the artists’ unique journey and gives fans a glimpse behind the scenes with their favourite acts as they walk to the stage.
'If' for Wimbledon by McCann London
Rudyard Kipling's 'If' inspired the latest audio campaign for Wimbledon created by McCann London. Performed by Poppy Delevigne and spliced with iconic commentary. The content and broadcast teams alongside McCann recorded and presented the vistas of the All England Club using Wimbledon's new drone for the transformation of audio to video content for the social channels.
'The VOXI Boxi' by AMV BBDO
VOXI Mobile, the mobile network for social media lovers, has turned 50,000 fried chicken boxes into mobile phone stands to appeal to Gen Z and ensure that their chicken stays in their mouth rather than on their phone in its latest creative campaign. Inspired by the popularity of chicken shops and the number of young people who use social media while eating in them at any time of the day or night, VOXI, alongside creative agency AMV BBDO have set out to tackle the biggest problem faced by those having a munch while they meme: grease.
'AdVocab' with D&AD by FCB London
FCB London's free new tool helps newcomers to the industry understand the complex and technical language used in everyday work. AdVocab, created in partnership with D&AD’s New Talent programmes; Shift and New Blood, is an encyclopedic tool listing hundreds of words and phrases often heard in the industry to break down the language barrier young people often face when starting out.
'The Summer to Remember' for Deutsche Telekom by Saatchi & Saatchi London
Deutsche Telekom is gearing up to redefine how Gen Zs experience summer with its latest campaign in collaboration with Saatchi & Saatchi. Named 'Summer to Remember', the initiative harnesses cutting-edge AI technology to infiltrate WhatsApp group chats across Europe, aiming to eliminate excuses and inspire unforgettable moments. Central to the campaign is the 'No Excuses' AI Chat Bot, designed to engage young people directly where they plan and discuss their summer activities – their WhatsApp group chats.
‘Coming home? That’s up to you’ for Battersea by NCA
Battersea and New Commercial Arts' set of tactical ads playfully link to the European Championships and Wimbledon in a bid to link the conversation around these major sporting events to the effort, expertise, and care that Battersea gives to every dog and cat. ‘Coming home? That’s up to you’ ran in press and digital over the weekend, in the run up to Sunday’s crucial England vs Slovakia Round of 16 game in this years’ UEFA European Football Championship. It highlights Battersea’s cat rehoming function, with the charity working tirelessly to find loving homes for the cats in their care.