Work of the Week

30 June 2023

From delectable sauces to tackling harmful stereotypes, this week's best work has been a roller coaster of MotherLoving ads.

"Hanging On" by Wunderman Thompson for HSBC

HSBC UK's 'Hanging On' campaign aims to prevent homelessness through financial support. The partnership with Shelter will aid over a million people at risk by enhancing emergency helpline services and developing digital tools for financial resilience.

'Say Nothing, Change Nothing' by Ogilvy for UN Women

Led by actor and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador Danai Gurira the campaign aims to combat harmful stereotypes, with a focus on underrepresented communities by encouraging conversation, education, and proactive action against stereotypes, utilizing social media to amplify voices and experiences.

"Motherlover" by AMV BBDO for Maltesers

Maltesers launches 'Motherlover' focusing on the challenges faced by working mothers. The campaign celebrates support from colleagues, employers, partners, and family, using real stories and collaborating with The Guardian and Peanut App.

"#CleanTok" by Gravity Road, Mindshare, TikTok & Unilever

TikTok's #CleanTok community has grown into a thriving space with over 78 billion views. To celebrate, TikTok partners with Unilever to create curated content and activations for cleaning enthusiasts worldwide.

"Dolmio Yeah" by The&Partnership for Dolmio

Dolmio launches a global brand campaign celebrating unique twists on its meals. Developed with The&Partnership and Blinkink, the campaign introduces a refreshed brand identity and features two brand characters encouraging personalisation.

