Work of the Week

From delectable sauces to tackling harmful stereotypes, this week's best work has been a roller coaster of MotherLoving ads.

"Hanging On" by Wunderman Thompson for HSBC

HSBC UK's 'Hanging On' campaign aims to prevent homelessness through financial support. The partnership with Shelter will aid over a million people at risk by enhancing emergency helpline services and developing digital tools for financial resilience.