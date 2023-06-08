Work of The Week
The best creative, curated
08 June 2023
Summer has coincided with some design-led and intense story-telling campaigns. Here are the ones that caught our eye.
'We Give Up - Chicken Royale' for Burger King by BBH
Burger King flips focus on the Whopper and puts the spotlight on the nation's favourite chicken burger - the Chicken Royale. In the ad, the hero travels through eras from the 1960s to the 2020s, bombarded by Whopper ads. Nevertheless, as it comes to place their order, they ask for a Chicken Royale.
'Speakerphone' for Cadbury by VCCP
The fifth addition to Cadbury's brand platform "The glass and a half in everyone" is simple, ambitious and plays out in a parking garage over the speakerphone. In the 60'' spot VCCP focuses on a small but emotionally strong story of human connection.
'Crash Ads' for Sure by AMV BBDO
The campaign features the brand’s NONSTOP protection message designed by world-famous typographer Chris Labrooy. It features influential movers around the world, including wheelchair motocross champion, Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham, paralympic athlete Blake Leeper and former ASU wrestler Marlee Smith.
'Summer Of Joy' for Deutsche Telekom by Saatchi and Saatchi
Summer of Joy is the latest instalment in a multi-year programme of Gen Z-focused campaigns for the Telco brand. It uses music-video styled campaign to empower GenZ and is offering young people thousands of free music experiences across Europe.
'Pockets' for The National Lottery by Adam&EveDDB
The campaign directed by Oscar-winner Tom Hooper, follows the love and sense of hope of a couple over three decades. It puts spotlight on its flagship game Lotto, and reminds people, who’ve grown up with the National Lottery, that a life-changing win is within everyone’s reach.
'Perfectly Imperfect' for Boots by VMLY&R
Boots' biggest ever summer campaign celebrates the arrival of British summertime. It celebrates the perfectly imperfect moments that make up the most authentic british summer.
Breast Cancer Now by BMB
The campaign breaks the silence on the disease encouraging people to talk more openly about breast cancer. Shot by award-winning photographer James Day, the new print work is an extension of the ‘Real Talk’ TV campaign.
'Public Transport Safety' for TFL by VCCP
TFL is launching a refresh of the Public Transport Safety messaging continuing its commitment to customer safety. Created by Illustrator Andrew Hudson, the attention-grabbing OOH and DOOH executions show scenarios that customers are familiar with like looking down an escalator or at a set of closing doors, reinforcing key safety messages.
‘It’s a Feeling’ for Dulux by Ogilvy UK
Dulux celebrates the feelings of colour for its heritage brand. The OOH campaign features stylish interiors and tongue-in-cheek insight of the thoughts and feelings colour can evoke when it comes to home decoration.
'Stan' for Stansted Express by Atomic London
The campaign introduces Stan, a fluent device created by Australian illustrator Brolga. It aims to build trust and confidence in the speed and ease of the journey via Stansted Express.