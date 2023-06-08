Work of The Week

'We Give Up - Chicken Royale' for Burger King by BBH

Burger King flips focus on the Whopper and puts the spotlight on the nation's favourite chicken burger - the Chicken Royale. In the ad, the hero travels through eras from the 1960s to the 2020s, bombarded by Whopper ads. Nevertheless, as it comes to place their order, they ask for a Chicken Royale.