Work of the Week
The best creative, curated
01 June 2023
As we approach the end of the week, we compile all the remarkable campaigns that caught our attention.
'Heathrow Express 25-year anniversary' by St Luke's
Heathrow Express celebrates its 25th anniversary with a new campaign featuring bespoke passport stamps that represent significant milestones in customers' lives. Created by St Luke's, the stamps depict stories of memorable events such as birthdays, career achievements, and weddings.
'16th Century Life Expectancy' by McCann London
UK Black Pride and McCann London have launched the '16th Century Life Expectancy' campaign to combat misinformation and raise awareness about the dangers faced by the Black trans community. The campaign aims to dispel the harmful myth that Black trans women have a life expectancy of only 35, which originated from a specific report on trans homicides in South America.
'Easy As Pie' by Gravity Road
TikTok has launched a new campaign highlighting its ease of use for advertisers, following research that proves its advertising effectiveness surpasses other digital media by 64 percent. Partnering with TikTok animator and creator Sam Cotton, the campaign features a series of witty how-to videos that bring agency life to life, led by a talking pie chart.
'Skip the Cow' by Pablo
Pablo and Flora Plant are furthering their mission to promote plant-based alternatives and encourage people to "skip the cow." With a range of billboards and digital six sheets, their new campaign builds on the playful and provocative tone introduced in January.
'Sky Bet' by EssenceMediacom
The 3D creative content changed to display the winning team's logo and colours, providing a personalised backdrop for celebrating fans. The campaign followed fans throughout their journey to the final, with creatives at train stations, underground stations, billboards, and service stations along the way.