Work Of The Week

The best creative, curated
21 March 2024
'Long Goodbye' for Alzheimer’s Society by NCA
New Commercial Arts, with charity client Alzheimer’s Society, have launched a platform and campaign bringing to life the devastating reality that with dementia you don’t just die once, you die again, again, and again. This campaign brings to life the reality experienced by so many affected by dementia of losing aspects of their loved ones long before their actual death - a heart-breaking truth unique to the disease.
'Baileys Sound Scales' by VML
Baileys has introduced 'Baileys Sound Scales', a unique audio innovation that tells consumers what is left in their bottle and suggests delicious treats they can create with it. Removing the need for guestimates and measures, customers can simply visit SoundScales.Baileys.com on their mobile device and tap the prompt to ‘Listen’. When someone blows gently over the top of the Baileys bottle Baileys Sound Scales will not only tell them how much Baileys they have left in their bottle but will suggest some deliciously indulgent treat recipes with what remains, including Baileys Brioche French Toast, Baileys Cheesecake, Baileys Espresso Martini and the seasonal Baileys Easter Shake.
'Join the new coffee movement' for Philips by Droga5
Philips and Droga5 London, a part of Accenture Song, have unveiled a global campaign that takes a humorous swipe at modern coffee culture to launch Philips’ new espresso machine: the Baristina. The campaign asks coffee drinkers to 'Join the new coffee movement' - where you can finally have a real espresso at home, without any of the nonsense that comes with it. This new machine is an exciting proposition set to shake up the burgeoning coffee category.
‘Deal of the Lunchtime’ for KFC by Mother
People do not think of KFC as an option for a workplace lunch meal as much as the Colonel would like. It may be the finger lickin’ deliciousness of Original Recipe Chicken, people perceive as making it harder to combine with the working day. Always solution-orientated, KFC is proud to introduce its brand-new lunch meal deal - a Twister wrap, crisps or cookie and a drink, from only £5.49 - that is totally workplace appropriate, for when finger lickin’ is not. To launch this incredible deal, two 30-second TV films bring the idea that having KFC for lunch is totally workplace-appropriate. Both feature people working at jobs that rely heavily on fingers, who can now take an easy/unexpected break for a KFC lunch before resuming their work.
'Invaluable Advice’ for St James’s Place by Ogilvy UK
Financial advice company St. James’s Place (SJP) has unveiled a campaign that celebrates the importance of tailored one-to-one financial advice in life, beginning on Saturday evening, 16 March. ‘Invaluable Advice’ by Ogilvy UK is SJP’s first ever national brand marketing campaign. The touching creative is inspired by real client stories and follows Joe and Hannah on a single father’s life journey bringing up his daughter and the crucial and positive role played by his financial adviser Zara.
'Meal Reveal' for Hellmann's by Ogilvy UK
Mayonnaise brand Hellmann’s has launched an AI-driven campaign by Ogilvy UK in collaboration with Google Cloud, using a simple fridge scan to help reduce household food waste. ‘Meal Reveal’, Hellmann’s new AI-enabled tool, allows audiences to scan the food they already have in their fridges to receive bespoke recipe ideas based on its contents. The tool utilises generative AI capabilities in Google Cloud’s Vertex platform to identify the ingredients, then the tool further matches the foods to recipes to provide tasty meal suggestions.
'Good Times' for Richmond by Saatchi & Saatchi
Saatchi & Saatchi has launched new work with Richmond celebrating the 'Good Times' - those unexpected moments when doing nothing means everything. As the brand expands beyond being a national favourite to connecting with audiences emotionally and offering a broader array of mealtime products, the work aims to celebrate the joy found in simplicity.
'PERi-PERi Saka' for Nando’s by New Commercial Arts
Nando's has added a brand-new sauce to its starting line-up. Created by footballer, Bukayo Saka, the limited-edition sauce combines the Starboy’s favourite flavours with Nando's legendary Peri-Peri. To mark the launch, Bukayo stepped in the kitchen to fire up a team of chefs – including one of Arsenal football club’s very own - to bring his creation to life. The 'Yes Chef' mini film is a playful take on a high-intensity kitchen setting in which Saka can be seen hyping up his team and mixing ingredients before adding the final touch to perfect his sauce flavour.
'The Terrasse' for Perrier by Weber Shandwick
French lifestyle brand Perrier has launched a global campaign entitled 'The Terrasse'. The campaign imagined by Ogilvy Paris celebrates both Perrier’s French origin and the French vibe of the Terrasse, embodying sophistication and wit in a manner true to the brand’s creative heritage of capturing films with visionary directors.
'Gaming's Veggie Imbalance' for Knorr by MullenLowe
MullenLowe has partnered with global food brand Knorr to reveal to top gaming publishers a little-known imbalance found in a multitude of their games. The campaign presents a collaborative effort from the Integrated Agency Team led by MullenLowe with insights and Mods developed by The Invaders, Influencer partnerships with Ninja and other global streamers by ITB, PR handled by Weber Shandwick and media by Mindshare.