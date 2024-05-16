Work Of The Week
16 May 2024
'It’s Your Show, Get Out There' for easyJet by T&Pm
Airline Easyjet has celebrated its sponsorship of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with a series of suitably euphoric activations in flight, in partnership with T&Pm and DEPT. Following the announcement of the multi-year partnership deal as The Eurovision Song Contest’s Official Airline, the campaign “It’s Your Show, Get Out There” builds on Easyjet’s “Get Out There” brand platform to lift travellers into the unbounded joy of travel and Eurovision.
'Spread the Love, Not the Germs' for Dettol (Reckitt) by McCann
Dettol's creative platform 'Spread The Love, Not The Germs', created by McCann London, responds to the brand's latest poll research that shows that British consumers see their homes as clean and germ-free for the most part, only considering germs in specific high-risk contexts.
'They're Well Posh' for J2O by VCCP London
The campaign is brought to life by an integrated agency team comprised of VCCP, Girl&Bear Studios who led production, m/Six who drove media planning and buying, with influencer support from Whalar. The spots aim to position J2O’s mocktail range as a premium, or ‘posh’, soft drink for social occasions. The campaign continues Britvic’s push to break category norms within the soft drinks market, using humour to make the brand more relevant to a younger adult audience.
'Unsilence The Crowd' for Sela by VML
To revolutionise the way deaf fans engage with the game and raise awareness of accessibility issues in football stadiums, live events and experiences company Sela, has launched ‘Unsilence The Crowd’ to mark Deaf Awareness Week. The ad has resulted in a series of world firsts, improved fan accessibility in football by using haptic technology and raised awareness of the live sports experience for people who are deaf or have hearing loss.
'The Meal' for McDonald’s UK by Leo Burnett
The latest initiative from McDonald’s UK, in partnership with Leo Burnett UK and Ready10, titled ‘The Meal’ initiative removes the iconic smile from millions of Happy Meal boxes to prompt families to discuss emotions during Mental Health Awareness Week. The multi-channel campaign follows research commissioned by McDonald’s which reveals that almost half (48 per cent) of UK children feel like they must be happy all the time, even if they do not want to be.
'There’s More To Argos’ by T&Pm
Argos' brand mascots Connie and Trevor have returned to showcase a range of unexpected Argos products, positioning the retailer as a destination for quality and style, as well as great value. The story continues to build on Argos’s brand platform - ‘There’s More To Argos’ - which launched last year to showcase the range of unexpected and desirable products the retailer offers. Developed by T&Pm, the film was directed by AirCastle and animated by ETC, with the characters voiced by People Just Do Nothing’s Ruth Bratt and This Country’s Charlie Cooper.
'Love Design, Love Habitat' by NCA
Habitat's brand platform 'love design, love habitat', created in partnership with New Commercial Arts, has featured in a series of 3D outdoor installations to highlight the brand’s belief in the power of design that is accessible to everyone - whatever their budget, style or the place they call home.
'Pet Shopping Network' for IKEA by Mother
In a world-first, Ikea is profiling its latest collection — UTSÅDD — through a TikTok live-stream broadcast targeting customer's pets. UTSÅDD is the new product range from Ikea designed not for humans, but for their pet companions. 'The Pet Shopping Network'? will literally pets selling UTSÅDD to other pets (with just a tiny bit of help from humans behind the scenes).
'Made for Familying' for Škoda UK by Leo Burnett London
Škoda and Leo Burnett are championing shared experiences and adventures in family life with the concept of "familying," alongside the brand's updated SUV range. A distant cousin to ‘adulting’, the latest campaign titled ‘familying’ describes all the highs, lows, twists and turns that happen when you step out into the world with your loved ones. From inevitable mishaps like spilling ice cream on the seats to getting snack-taxed by Mum on a long drive, their new campaign shines a light on Škoda’s SUVs and how they are made for all those perfectly imperfect adventures which make up real family life.
'Rise To It' for Lexus by T&Pm
Lexus and T&Pm's campaign 'Rise To It' highlights the car brand's new tennis partnerships with Sky Sports Tennis, LTA and ATP tour with the aim of appealing to fans of the sport across the UK. A love letter to tennis. That's what sports partnerships really are, according to Lexus. Just a brand, standing in front of a sport and its fans saying, ‘I love you’. The company's exciting new tennis partnerships with Sky Sports Tennis, LTA and ATP tour - honour the game and honour the fans.