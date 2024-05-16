Work Of The Week

'Made for Familying' for Škoda UK by Leo Burnett London

Škoda and Leo Burnett are championing shared experiences and adventures in family life with the concept of "familying," alongside the brand's updated SUV range. A distant cousin to ‘adulting’, the latest campaign titled ‘familying’ describes all the highs, lows, twists and turns that happen when you step out into the world with your loved ones. From inevitable mishaps like spilling ice cream on the seats to getting snack-taxed by Mum on a long drive, their new campaign shines a light on Škoda’s SUVs and how they are made for all those perfectly imperfect adventures which make up real family life.