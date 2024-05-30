Work Of The Week

'No Walkers, No Game' by VCCP

Ahead of the UEFA European Championships taking place in Germany this summer, Walkers has recruited football legends Thierry Henry and David Beckham to showcase the love for the crisp brand across the nation.

The pair have been surprising fans who were recruited to take part in a supposed documentary on Walkers, only for Thierry Henry to appear on the doorstep of one lucky family who entered through social media. They were then invited to watch the Champions League Final alongside Henry and Beckham -as well as a bag of their favourite crisps too.