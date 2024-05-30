Work Of The Week
30 May 2024
'No Walkers, No Game' by VCCP
Ahead of the UEFA European Championships taking place in Germany this summer, Walkers has recruited football legends Thierry Henry and David Beckham to showcase the love for the crisp brand across the nation.
The pair have been surprising fans who were recruited to take part in a supposed documentary on Walkers, only for Thierry Henry to appear on the doorstep of one lucky family who entered through social media. They were then invited to watch the Champions League Final alongside Henry and Beckham -as well as a bag of their favourite crisps too.
'Let Summer Come To You' for Ocado by St Luke’s
Ocado, the world’s largest dedicated online grocery retailer, is reminding shoppers of its unbeatable range and seamless service in its humorous new campaign “Let Summer Come to You.” Developed by St Luke’s with Eat Creative, Ocado’s in-house creative team the films feature customers who are out and about, enjoying summer with their family and friends. From barbecues to beach trips, each scene sparks an unlikely reminder of the groceries needed to make summer special – highlighting Ocado’s unbeatable choice and frictionless service.
'Alt Text Accessibility' for RNIB by MullenLowe UK
The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), has partnered with Margate art gallery Turner Contemporary and MullenLowe UK to highlight the importance of Alt Text in visual content, ensuring it's accessible to those who are blind or have low vision.
To mark Global Accessibility Awareness Day, the charity, the art gallery and MullenLowe UK have created an image description of the iconic Sir Antony Gormley statue, ‘Another Time’, on Margate Beach, opposite the Turner Contemporary gallery.
'Walkies' for F&F by BBH
F&F and BBH London showcase the perfect blend of fashion with everyday practicality in a new campaign led by a TV spot, 'Walkies'. The new film under the 'Makes Fashion Sense' brand platform begins with the unexpected twists and jerky pulls of a woman in her new linen two-piece, as she conducts the ultimate ‘fit test’ for walking the dog.
'All They Want Is Sheba' by AMV BBDO
Cat food brand Sheba's latest campaign showcases why our feline friends only have eyes for its produce over everything else. Developed by AMV BBDO, the “All They Want is Sheba” campaign is the latest instalment of the “Resistance is Futile” platform that showcases the lengths owners will go to satisfy the demands of their cat.
The campaign supports the launch of the new and improved Sheba range. Featuring upgraded recipes and innovative additions such as the Sheba Sauce Collection and Sheba Kitten, the brand aims to cater to every cat's discerning palate with a tantalising array of flavours and textures.
‘52 Weeks of Little Helps’ for Tesco by BBH
Supermarket chain Tesco is to promote its range of produce through the release of its new year-long ‘52 Weeks of Little Helps’ initiative which offers a recipe range featuring ingredients and meals that can be made by people who are not TV chefs.
Created by BBH Dublin, the campaign sees Tesco release a new recipe each week for a year. Each dish is created for families who want convenient, affordable meals, using simple quality ingredients and minimising food waste.
‘A future full of good things’ for Prostate Cancer UK by VCCP
One in eight men will get prostate cancer, and for Black men their risk is double. But the earlier you find prostate cancer, the easier it is to treat, and an earlier diagnosis could save your life. This is the vital message at the heart of Prostate Cancer UK and VCCP London's integrated campaign that calls for thousands more men across the country to check their risk online.
The creative platform, ‘A future full of good things’, focuses on the future - the life full of really good things that lies ahead for men (and those who love them) if they check their risk and find out what they can choose to do about it, and forms part of Prostate Cancer UK’s wider campaign 'Find it Earlier’.
'Mission: Swap' for Quorn by adam&eveDDB
Meat free brand Quorn's multi-million pound campaign has over £4m investment running across TV, VOD, online video, social media and shopper marketing. The campaign will run from 25 May to 7 July and aims to bring new shoppers in and strengthen connections with potential and existing Quorn consumers. Perry the pig returns with his puppet pals Clarence Cow and Chickson Chicken to promote Quorn Snacks to a new audience of meat eaters.
'TfL Cycle Sundays' by VCCP
Transport for London (TfL) has created ‘TfL Cycle Sundays’ to encourage Londoners to embrace cycling this summer, in partnership with its agencies of record VCCP London and Wavemaker UK.
The fully integrated OOH, digital and social campaign includes more than 60 localised cycling leisure routes carefully selected by TfL and its range of London cycling partners. The routes, available via the TfL website and TfL Cycle Sundays Club in the Strava app are part of the campaign aimed at promoting the exploration of local areas by bike and addressing barriers to cycling felt by many Londoners.