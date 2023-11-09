Work Of The Week

'Trains, now on Uber' by Mother

Uber has unveiled a campaign 'Trains, now on Uber' to let the UK know that you can book not only cars and bikes on the Uber app, but trains too. The new campaign dramatises this famous brand’s latest feature by using behaviours and language that’ve become synonymous with everyone’s Uber experience - like the awkward wave to the driver, or the way you confirm you're getting into the right car. The campaign plays on these, adding a new twist to reference the world of trains. The work also highlights that you get 10 per cent back in Uber Credits on every ticket to spend on Trains, Rides, or Eats.