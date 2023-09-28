Work Of The Week

'Keep Up' for Sky Sports by McCann London

Sky Sports has launched its latest campaign ‘Keep Up’ for the Women’s Super League, the top women’s football league in England.

Creative agency McCann London has remixed Stormzy’s 'Shut Up' to create a new track 'Keep Up', to encourage audiences to keep up with Barclay’s Women’s Super League (WSL) on Sky Sports. The track is rapped by Stormzy’s cousin, Nadia Rose, who is joined by renowned grime artists Yungen, Stefflon Don and Bugzy Malone in the video.