Work Of The Week

28 September 2023
'Keep Up' for Sky Sports by McCann London
Sky Sports has launched its latest campaign ‘Keep Up’ for the Women’s Super League, the top women’s football league in England.
Creative agency McCann London has remixed Stormzy’s 'Shut Up' to create a new track 'Keep Up', to encourage audiences to keep up with Barclay’s Women’s Super League (WSL) on Sky Sports. The track is rapped by Stormzy’s cousin, Nadia Rose, who is joined by renowned grime artists Yungen, Stefflon Don and Bugzy Malone in the video.
EBay And Vogue's Timeless Collaboration by EssenceMediacom
eBay teamed up with EssenceMediacom's Creative Futures teams from the US and UK to become a presenting partner at Vogue World London, marking a milestone in adapting to the changing New Communications Economy. The joint effort between eBay and Vogue gained substantial attention, with over 50 million viewers tuning in to the Vogue World launch experience. At its core, the collaboration aimed to showcase eBay's extensive vintage fashion collection, highlighting that nearly anything from the past to the present could be found on the platform.
'Incredible Your Everyday' for EE by Saatchi and Saatchi
EE has launched its new campaign, Incredible Your Everyday, following the story of a father helping his daughter to live out her dreams of becoming an astronaut by using the new iPhone 15 to create a DIY rocket. Running across TV, Out Of Home (OOH), social and digital, the integrated campaign celebrates the unique moments in everyday life that can be made incredible with the iPhone 15 coupled with the UK’s best network.
'Greener Times Of The Day' for OVO energy by Saatchi and Saatchi UK
The campaign encourages people to see energy from a different angle and explore new ways of shifting energy usage. It builds on the launch of OVO’s Power Move scheme, which rewards customers for shifting energy usage out of peak energy times (4-7pm, weekdays), to times when the grid is greener, cleaner and powered by renewable energy.
In an industry first, OVO and its agency partners are tapping into real-time data from the National Grid ESO and have established a programmatic buying technology, designed, and built by Goodstuff and Assembly, to automatically bid when the grid is greener and will only display the campaign creative during those time frames.
'Play Is Your Superpower' for Lego Group by Droga5 Dublin, Accenture Song
The Lego Group has released its new 'Play Is Your Superpower' campaign featuring the brand’s first ever fully playable brand film, which celebrates the heroes that can emerge in a world that has forgotten how to play.
'Play Is Your Superpower' has been created to encourage adults to prioritise play for the children in their lives. It will run for four months with three key moments: the fall launch, World Play Day on 12 October and during the brand’s peak holiday season.
'If I had more time' for Breast Cancer Now by BMB Agency
Breast cancer research and support charity Breast Cancer Now has released a powerful and emotional film portraying the reality of living with incurable secondary breast cancer. In the film, titled ‘If I had more time’, nine women share the ways they would spend more precious time if they could, highlighting the urgent need for more research to extend people’s lives.
The film explores what it feels like to live with a secondary breast cancer diagnosis and the one word that lingers in the minds of those affected - 'If' - as they look to an uncertain future and the precious moments that they may tragically be deprived of by this disease.
'#AirfryBeforeYouBuy' for Philips by Droga5 London, Accenture Song
Droga5 London, a part of Accenture Song, has created a humorous commercial for Philips Airfryer, which sees leftover vegetables sing a rock opera to get a family to use food from the back of the fridge and transform it into a tasty new meal.
Food waste is a significant global issue that lives in every home. In the Netherlands alone, 33.4 kilos are wasted per year per person. That’s the equivalent of 138 euros. With six in 10 (60 per cent) Dutch households owning an Airfryer, Philips is committed to helping every home reduce food waste.
'Good Food For All Of Us' for Sainsbury's by New Commercial Arts
Supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has launched a new brand campaign, promising 'Good food for all of us', a slogan which will feature in all of its advertising and marketing campaigns from November.
Through the new promise Sainsbury’s wants to provide good food for all customers, whatever their budget, tastes or dietary requirements, and however busy their daily lives.