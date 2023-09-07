Work Of The Week

Peanut butter chocolate brand Reese’s continued its long-held love of putting peanut butter in stuff. From the chocolate cup and a candy shell to something new for today, a chocolate filing cabinet. When the people at Reese’s see something, they tend to think: “Could we put peanut butter in that?” With the summer on the wane, and it is well and truly ‘return to work’ time, we see an office icon treated to some chocolate and peanut butter deliciousness. The chocolate filing cabinet, being filled with peanut butter, is there to let everyone know about the new Reese’s Bar.