Work Of The Week

07 September 2023
Here is a roundup of the work celebrating the end of summer season.
'Wear la Rose' for O2 by VCCP
As a long-standing sponsor and partner of England Rugby, telecommunications company O2 unveiled its new fan-focused campaign, 'Wear la Rose', which celebrates England fans and their support for the squad as they compete against the world’s best teams in France. Created in collaboration with O2’s UK agency of record, VCCP London, their global content production studio, Girl&Bear, and their Digital Innovation Company, Bernadette, the campaign centres around a unique piece of art commissioned to immortalise the role that fans play in rugby, which was unveiled at the iconic Louvre Museum in Paris.
'We Love Potatoes So You Can Love Walkers' for Walkers by VCCP
Crisp brand Walkers and its creative agency of record VCCP London launched a new brand campaign which champions British farmers and the glorious roots of the much loved crisps, to demonstrate the love and care that goes into growing their potatoes to make their delicious crisps. Showing farm to crisp packet, the campaign aims to celebrate the humble spud, and the British farmers that grow them. Walkers are sharing the love for the sustainably grown, 100 per cent British potatoes which make its crisps so delicious, while giving a humorous nod to how they are consumed.
'Red Family' for Vodafone Ireland by Grey London
Grey London launched a new campaign for Vodafone in Ireland to promote its 'Red Family' plan which allows customers to save money when they hold between three and six mobile, and now broadband accounts. The campaign 'Red Family', which will run across TV, VOD, radio, OOH, print, digital and social media platforms, will run for seven weeks, starting at the beginning of September. It features two TV spots, which focus on relatable family moments – a dad taking his daughter to a boy band concert and a family listening to an excruciating home violin recital by their daughter.
'Audacious Kingdom' by Cabinet Office by Pablo London
Ahead of the Rugby World Cup, the Cabinet Office unveiled its 'Audacious Kingdom' campaign which positions the UK as a nation of rebellious non-conformists and creative rule-breakers in art and culture, sport and technology, fashion and business. Created by Pablo, the campaign will see a series of PR and experiential activations supported by paid media, including out of home and digital.
'ITV This Morning idents' for SharkNinja by Adam&eveDDB
Adam&eveDDB kicked off a relationship with global product design and technology company SharkNinja by developing a range of creative assignments. Initially, the agency will create a set of sponsorship idents and digital materials to support SharkNinja’s new partnership with ITV’s This Morning programme, with further projects to follow. Running from this month, the first burst of idents for This Morning mark the start of a year-long partnership. They highlight the unique properties of SharkNinja’s products, which include vacuum cleaners, hair stylers, indoor and outdoor ovens, food blenders and air fryers.
'You Belong Here' for British Army by Accenture Song
Capita and Accenture Song unveiled the latest recruitment campaign for the British Army. Taglined ‘You Belong Here,’ the cross-platform campaign aims to challenge the misconceptions among the 59 per cent of young people who do not believe they would fit in, in the British Army. Supporting the 2023 recruitment of 16 to 34-year-olds across Regulars, Reserves and Officers, the new campaign speaks directly to young people by showing that there is a place for them in the British Army, where their instincts and abilities are needed and valued.
'Put Peanut Butter In It' for Reese’s by Mother
Peanut butter chocolate brand Reese’s continued its long-held love of putting peanut butter in stuff. From the chocolate cup and a candy shell to something new for today, a chocolate filing cabinet. When the people at Reese’s see something, they tend to think: “Could we put peanut butter in that?” With the summer on the wane, and it is well and truly ‘return to work’ time, we see an office icon treated to some chocolate and peanut butter deliciousness. The chocolate filing cabinet, being filled with peanut butter, is there to let everyone know about the new Reese’s Bar.
'Here for Humanity' for British Red Cross by VCCP
The charity British Red Cross unveiled a new integrated campaign to shine a light on its humanitarian efforts in the UK and around the world and drive brand consideration among new donors. The multi-channel campaign 'Here for Humanity' was developed in partnership with VCCP London to demonstrate the breadth of the response that the Red Cross delivers in 192 countries to disasters and emergencies.