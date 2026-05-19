Woman’s Tennis Association Debuts Fashion Series

Kicking off with the Madrid Open, four WTA players were paired with a Madrid stylist to help them find their look for specific, off-court moments during the tournament. Andrea Neira fronts the episodes, and while in Madrid, stylist Antonia Payeras was brought in to help curate their looks. The players are also photographed by Sheila Velasco before leaving the studio, creating a suite of assets to be shared across WTA and player social and digital channels. The aim is to repeat this format across the different cities that the players travel to across the season.

In the first episode, which debuts today, Colombian star Osorio discusses her own personal style before Payeras goes hunting for some dress options ahead of her red carpet attendance at the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards.

Jodie Fullagar, co-founder of Run Deep added: “It was a privilege to work with the WTA and these incredible young players on an entertainment format that celebrates the fashion of the host tournament city, and shows fans a different side to their favourite WTA players; stylish, fun and playful… they absolutely shone”

From creative to production approach, the players are always at the center. With inclusive, female-first crews, the players felt their best, got comfortable and opened up beyond the expected athlete narratives.

Recognising that modern fandom is built on vulnerability over highlights, the partnership aims to bridge the gap between world-class athleticism and human relatability. The shift unveils a new perspective to the traditional, highly curated "glamour" portraits, instead with a raw, style-led narrative that prioritises self-expression over industry expectations, manifesting in the content series ‘Style Unpacked’.

The series was produced with Far Media and will be posted across YouTube and Instagram, as well as WTA broadcast partners.

Credits:

Brand: WTA

Agency: Run Deep

Production: Far Media

Post-Production: OK Studios

Stylist: Antonia Payeras

Presenter: Andrea Neira