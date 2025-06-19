Cannes Lions 2025
Creative B2B Lions: GoDaddy, Ziploc, JCDecaux and Renault Take Wins
FCB, VML and Publicis Conseil among winners
19 June 2025
The prestigious Grand Prix in the Creative B2B Lions Category went to GoDaddy for its SuperBowl spot starring Walton Goggins.
The ad stars actor Walton Goggins and showcased how GoDaddy Airo brings ideas to life via AI...even when you don't know what you're doing.
Meanwhile, FCB Chicago clenched a Bronze lion for 'Caption With Intention' with Chicago Hearing Society.
The innovative idea, which also won a Grand Prix in the Design Lions, includes animated text, colour variations and varied typography in order to show nuance and intonation - levelling up subtitling and helping deaf viewers take more from the characters on screen.
VML New York took home a Bronze lion for 'Preserved Promos' with Ziploc.
Showcasing the link between ziplocs and helping families make the most of their groceries, the agency played on expired promo offers.
The agency created an initiative which allowed users to receive an extended offer on their next food purchase.
Gold Lions were picked up by DAVID Madrid for 'Still Open' with JCDecaux, and Publicis Conseil for 'Renault - Un.Patent' with Renault.
A total of 13 lions were awarded, with two Gold lions, four Silver lions and six Bronze lions in addition to the Grad Prix.
Stay tuned throughout the week and keep up to date with our Cannes Lions 2025 coverage.