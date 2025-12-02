FCB London 2025: A Eulogy for a Year of Quiet Brilliance

If 2024 marked the structural re-engineering of FCB London, then 2025 became the year Katy Wright, Owen Lee and Ben Jaffe steered the agency into a period of planned poised expansion. Together, this leadership trio shepherded the agency through a period that now feels almost poignantly transitional - the kind of year whose significance becomes clearer only when looked at in retrospect.

Under their collective leadership, the agency stretched again: deliberately, steadily, and with the kind of creative restraint that reveals a much larger ambition at play. Sadly, and through no fault of their own, this will never reach fruition following Omnicom's acquisition of IPG. Wright has now been parachuted into AMV BBDO as chief client officer as FCB becomes submerged into the BBDO network alongside MullenLowe.

But in 2025, CEB London's centre of balance shifted. Leadership elevations, the return of seasoned creative hands and the deepening of long-standing client partnerships all pointed to a business in rebuild mode. It was a year defined by clarity - in which FCB London recalibrated itself for what it fully expected would come next.

We asked the leadership team to share their reflections on the year.

Katy Wright, CEO, Owen Lee, CCO, and Ben Jaffe, CSO, on the agency's 2025:

What three words would you use to describe 2025?

Intrepid, Resourceful and Passionate.

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

A big and exciting year filled with delivering creative excellence for our clients, brilliant people, awards galore and mammoth pitching. Highlights include:

Andrex First School Poo – a difficult second album, but just wait till you see the third!!

Helping Skoda reach their targets… five years early!

Bolstering our government roster with Department for Transport wins.

Brilliant Ben and Guy return as ECDs.

Cannes, The Immortals, Clios, LIAs, Ciclopes.

Another mammoth pitch year.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

Pitching bigger, creating famous work and attracting great talent.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

Navigating the ever-shifting industry landscape, ensuring the correct implementation of AI and integrated pitching.

What are you most looking forward to in 2026?

We have some outstanding work coming up which we can’t wait to make and share. Creating excellent work is the reason we get out of bed in the morning and has been our core focus over the last three years, so we’re looking forward to seeing it live and breathe in the world.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

More positivity. More focus on why agencies, filled with real humans and creativity, are vital in the face of AI. More focus on our collective creative brilliance and less doom and gloom.

In a line - More positivity, less doom and gloom.