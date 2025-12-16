VML 2025: Pure Creativity Boosted With Technological Wizardry

Over the past year VML UK has successfully solidified itself into a fully unified powerhouse with strategic clarity at the helm.

Its leadership team was led for most of the year by Pip Hulbert who has now moved into the role of EMEA chief client officer, international markets - Ewen Sturgeon, EMEA CEO, has stepped into the role in the interim.

Ryan McManus leads the creative charge in his role as CCO, while Ben Worden is charged with strategic excellence as CSO, and David Lloyd leads on customer experience as chief experience officer and chief data officer UK EMEA.

Earlier this year the leadership spoke with Creative Salon about building up an obsessive, gutsy, driven squad.

As the team pace ahead with the rollout of WPP Open so clients can get the best of multiple agencies, it's this prioritisation of togetherness that has shaped a phenomenal array of work this year.