Most Creative Marketers: Michael Flatt

Culture-shifting creativity

Michael keeps on coming back to the idea of connecting with people, with fans, in order for a brand to grow in the real world. "It's all about reaching out to new audiences, and new groups of people that ordinarily we wouldn't get to speak to every day and trying to create a positive connection between ourselves and our brand by doing something creative."

Not that commercial objectives are not critical or that Xbox has not invested in performance marketing, but Michael is talking about using a "whole collection of levers" in the marketing armoury that can help deliver "culture-shifting creativity" and ideas that have a positive impact on the world.

But that should be an easy task for an entertainment brand owned by the tech behemoth Microsoft- that just spent $80 billion buying Activision Blizzard. "We still need to make our marketing dollars work as hard as possible and also want to produce something that's so striking that it creates its own media effect," he says. Latest figures suggest that rival PlayStation reigns supreme for gaming industry TV spend globally, beating Xbox.

But if striking is what Michael wanted - it was a feat he and his team achieved in spades with the "Survival Billboard" campaign. An idea that took one of the oldest advertising media and turned it into an entertainment channel. "We were this little UK outpost at the time and I remember thinking - God, if we could only just prove ourselves. The process was exhausting and exciting, and there'll be never another moment in my career like that."

Michael credits McCann London for helping put Xbox on the map, and adds: "Nothing like that had ever been done before, so we weren't really sure what the consequences were going to be. And I remember at the time just feeling really nervous about it. But together we were trying to do the right thing as a brand, while wanting to making a positive change. Following that experience, taking a leap of faith together became easier and easier. Before you knew it there develops this wonderful thing called trust [between the client and the agency]." He also name-checks his colleague Amanda Farr for helping him do the "right thing" for Xbox fans.