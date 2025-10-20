Galactic Fandom Meets Brand Power

“Like Coca-Cola, Star Wars is a multigenerational brand with fans that span decades,” explains Javier Meza, The Coca-Cola Company’s president and chief marketing officer Europe. “If a brand wants even 30 seconds, three minutes, or 30 minutes of someone’s attention, we have to bring something exciting to the table. A partnership like this - with the passion that surrounds Star Wars - gives us the opportunity to do exactly that.”

Alongside the main hero film, the campaign took a multi-channel approach, featuring 27 limited edition cans and bottles available for purchase around the globe at Disney Resorts, scannable out-of-home posters allowing fans to unlock augmented reality (AR) experiences, and even an experience for fans to upload videos of themselves that are then turned into Star Wars-style holograms.

Creative Salon spoke with Meza about bringing the collaboration to life, what it means for Coca-Cola as a brand, and potential room for more in the future.

Creative Salon: What was the brief behind this Star Wars collaboration. What inspired the campaign to begin with?

Javier Meza: We're talking about some pretty big brands - Disney, Star Wars, and Coca-Cola - all with a huge global presence. The idea was to connect these brands and their passionate fan communities by creating experiences that uplift people, elevate their day, and ultimately put a smile on their faces.

Brands like Star Wars and Coke are all about passion - and passion is what keeps us excited and helps us face life with a smile every day.

Of all the Disney brands, why choose Star Wars? Given the collection of iconic properties, what made this one stand out?

One of the reasons is that, like Coca-Cola, Star Wars is a multigenerational brand with fans that span decades. I saw Star Wars for the first time when I was around seven-years-old and the first movie came out.

Then, during COVID, I was in Atlanta and spent the whole period with my three kids - who are somewhere between Millennials and Gen Z. We watched the entire saga together. That’s the kind of household research that shows Star Wars’ unique power to connect across generations.

It’s a story about people coming together and fighting for ideals that inspire and energise. We believe Coca-Cola can be part of that - those values of inspiration and uplift really resonate with what the brand stands for.

Do you have any early indications of how successful the collaboration has been?

We don’t have the specific numbers to share just yet, but what I can tell you is how we think about partnerships like this.

As I mentioned, it all starts with understanding consumer insights - motivations, passion points, the idea of community, and how inspiration can connect with the brand on a values and conceptual level.

When we build a marketing campaign, we always think in three dimensions. First, of course, is driving consumption - we want people to get the product in their hands and the liquid in their mouths. That’s obvious, and we track metrics around that.

The second dimension is about reinforcing brand values - aligning Coca-Cola’s equity with the values of the Star Wars universe. We track how well the campaign builds or strengthens brand equity.

And the third is data acquisition. Like any company today, first-party data is incredibly valuable. It gives us better insight and helps us design more effective media plans. So any program we launch is evaluated across those three pillars: transactions, brand equity, and data.

When it came to filming and pulling the whole project together, what was the biggest challenge? Star Wars and Coca-Cola both have such iconic histories - how did you even begin to approach the creative?

I’ll start by saying that yes - of course it was complex. But when you're working on something like this, and you’re a fan yourself, you forget about the challenges. You just think, 'this is going to be so cool when it’s done'. And that keeps you going.

That said, one of the big complexities is that this was a global program, which required coordination across multiple markets - not just within Coca-Cola, but also with our partners at Disney.

Another challenge is the way we design campaigns to deliver on those three pillars I mentioned - transactions, brand equity, and data. To achieve that, we always build multi-channel experiences. It's never just a single piece of content or a standalone video.

We think in terms of an entire ecosystem. Consumers might enter the Star Wars experience through the packaging - scanning a QR code - or they might see a piece of content on social media and click through. Maybe they experience it in retail, online or offline, or through a live activation.

We see the engagement as an orchestration of experiences. So producing that at scale, across markets, and coordinating all those touchpoints - that’s the real complexity.

How was it actually filmed? Did you work with a large cast of actors, or was CGI used - how did you bring it all to life?

It was a mix of both. There were a lot of actors involved, but there was also significant post-production work.

And beyond the ad itself, we also created an augmented reality experience - that required even more collaboration, with many people and partners involved. It really was a layered production across physical and digital elements.