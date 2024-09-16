Why Events Are a Booming Business Again

Another example of a brand getting in on the ground floor is, perhaps unexpectedly, local supermarket chain Co-Op. Despite a bumpy start, in May, it opened its £365 million indoor area, named Co-Op Live in Manchester, hosting the largest capacity of any area in Europe.

At first, the idea seems unaligned – but with demand for in-person events roaring back to life post-pandemic – the whole project may yet prove a shrewd move (even if it was commissioned in 2020.)

Since then, Kanyette Nelson has joined the Co-Op as chief membership and customer officer and has introduced giving away tickets as part of the organisation’s community building incentive strategy with members also given access to pre-sale tickets.

According to Lea Karam, consulting director at Behave, part of Total Media, this is only really being experienced now in 2024 because people take time to return to their habits and behaviours.

“The psychological reason to do it is there and brands are benefiting because they're offering more immersive experiences, more branded experiences, to connect different people with each other when they're trying to snap out of the content fatigue and the digital ecosystem we were all in,” says Karam.

Another sponsor of Hyde Park and Co-Op Live, Diageo uses the event to run brand activations and serve a variety of its drinks.

Tyler Monk, Smirnoff brand manager for Diageo Great Britain, says that the company recognises that socialising is about more than just having a drink with friends, and highlights major events where the company's brands activate. Those include fashion shows through the Jonathan Anderson x Guinness collab, as well as across the National Football League, Six Nations and Premier League. It also looks to tentpole entertainment events such as the Academy Awards and Eurovision to engage too.

It involvement with Co-op Live sees Diageo as the official drinks partner. The launch included the Co-Op Live Summer Series presented by Smirnoff. It was developed to reflect the vodka brand’s ongoing commitment to make music more accessible.

Meanwhile, Smirnoff also rolled out its ‘WE DO US’ campaign, which included a series of initiatives that aim to reignite social connections and lower barriers to socialising.

"We are using our insights to embed and grow our brands at the heart of these cultural moments where people are socialising – and the opportunity is huge." states Monk.