Creative Salon Loves... Poetry App Ode by Gravity Road

As lovers of poetry, that's perhaps what resonates most. Every poem on Ode has been written by a real poet. Every reading comes from a real human voice. Every recommendation is rooted in William Sieghart's decades of experience prescribing poetry for life's many emotional states. We tried joy, grief, uncertainty, hope, restlessness and more, and each conversation led us somewhere unexpectedly apt.

The AI simply makes those moments accessible to anyone, anywhere.

It's easy to imagine returning to Ode on difficult days, curious days or even joyful ones. And not because it promises to fix anything, but because poetry has always had a quiet knack for making us feel a little less alone.

Sometimes the future of technology isn't about creating something new. Sometimes it's about helping timeless words find the people who need them the most.

Sieghart says: “I’ve spent much of my adult life trying to get poetry out of the poetry corner, because I believe in its power to heal and inspire. This project offers the ability to scale a small idea on a global level, and I am hugely excited by the number of people whose lives might be touched by the simple magic of a poem.”

Gravity Road co-founder, Mark Eaves, adds: "Poetry is possibly the world's oldest voice technology. Ode combines it with the very latest AI to reconnect people with the timeless power of real human voices. While much of the AI conversation currently focuses on what it might replace, Ode shows how it can protect and amplify what makes us human."