Creative Salon Loves
Creative Salon Loves... Poetry App Ode by Gravity Road
The web app helps people find the perfect poem, turning AI into a quiet act of cultural discovery
09 July 2026
For anyone who has ever found comfort in a line of verse, Ode app is a such a beautiful idea. Rather than asking AI to write poetry, it uses technology to guide users towards the words that have been offering solace for centuries — delivered in a voice that is calm, measured, and oh-so-reassuring.
Designed and built by Gravity Road and powered by Microsoft AI's latest voice and transcription models, the experience doesn't fall into the trap of asking AI to become the poet. Instead, it does something far more thoughtful: it helps you find the right poem for the moment you're in.
Ode Poetry, a social enterprise founded by British entrepreneur and philanthropist William Sieghart and Amelia Richards, whose mission is to spread the healing power of poetry, has launched Ode this week, a free AI experience based on the concept that there is a poem to provide comfort and inspiration for every mood and feeling.
Inspired by William Sieghart's much-loved Poetry Pharmacy anthologies, Ode invites users into a gentle conversation about how they're feeling before prescribing a poem from a carefully curated collection. The poems themselves remain wonderfully, reassuringly human, performed by celebrated voices including Stephen Fry, Harriet Walter, Indira Varma, and Dominic West.
What makes the experience linger is the voice that guides users there.
William Sieghart's AI voice persona is remarkably soothing. It doesn't rush to solve problems or bombard with advice. It simply listens and then introduces a poem to match your mood. There's something deeply comforting about hearing someone speak with such calm intention. Rather than trying to solve how you're feeling, it simply offers words to sit alongside it.
It's also a refreshing antidote to the current AI conversation. At a time when we're asking machines to create ever more content, Ode demonstrates a different philosophy: that technology's greatest contribution might be helping us reconnect with humanity's existing creative treasures.
As lovers of poetry, that's perhaps what resonates most. Every poem on Ode has been written by a real poet. Every reading comes from a real human voice. Every recommendation is rooted in William Sieghart's decades of experience prescribing poetry for life's many emotional states. We tried joy, grief, uncertainty, hope, restlessness and more, and each conversation led us somewhere unexpectedly apt.
The AI simply makes those moments accessible to anyone, anywhere.
It's easy to imagine returning to Ode on difficult days, curious days or even joyful ones. And not because it promises to fix anything, but because poetry has always had a quiet knack for making us feel a little less alone.
Sometimes the future of technology isn't about creating something new. Sometimes it's about helping timeless words find the people who need them the most.
Sieghart says: “I’ve spent much of my adult life trying to get poetry out of the poetry corner, because I believe in its power to heal and inspire. This project offers the ability to scale a small idea on a global level, and I am hugely excited by the number of people whose lives might be touched by the simple magic of a poem.”
Gravity Road co-founder, Mark Eaves, adds: "Poetry is possibly the world's oldest voice technology. Ode combines it with the very latest AI to reconnect people with the timeless power of real human voices. While much of the AI conversation currently focuses on what it might replace, Ode shows how it can protect and amplify what makes us human."
The Ode web app is available now at odepoetry.ai.