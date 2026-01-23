Be Honest - The Best of Brand Beckham
A look at some of Sir David Beckham's finest ad campaigns
23 January 2026
Forget Brooklyn Beckham. He remains in the shadow of his family's patriarch who still hold the world captivated by their image.
Back in the heady days of the mid‑90s, when Manchester United used to win things, his father, Sir David Beckham was known as the handsome, seemingly modest, blonde‑haired right‑sided east London midfielder who could whip in a free kick. Then came the infamous England red card against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup, which even led to an effigy of him being hung outside a pub.
Even then - despite the backlash, brands learned to love him.
That year was arguably the lowest point of his playing career, Beckham was already on his way to becoming an advertising legend having signed his first brand ambassador deal to become the face of Brylcreem, the year before.
From there he never looked back, enjoying a highly distinguished career that included major trophies across Europe with both Manchester United and Real Madrid, as well as captaining England. Today, however, he is perhaps as well known for owning a US football club, his former Spice Girl wife, his family sagas, his recent knighthood, and his seemingly never‑ending advertising career.
Over the last three decades he has built a global personal brand. According to Fortune, recent financial filings (2024–2025) show Beckham’s business empire bringing in annual revenue in excess of $90m. His list of high‑profile endorsements over the past 30 years is extensive, including a lifetime deal with Adidas, as well as partnerships with Maserati, Nespresso, Stella Artois, Samsung, Haig Club, Armani, H&M, Vodafone, Pepsi, SharkNinja, and Boss, to name a few.
Considering he was once portrayed by the media as a polite simpleton who could kick a dead ball brilliantly, Beckham has proved to be one of the world’s shrewdest businessmen when it comes to managing and monetising his image.
So while his family may generate headlines for their internal feuds, here is a look at some of the highlights of Sir David Beckham – the global brand.
Beckham brand under fire
Questions are being asked about whether he might have to rebuild his credibility and brand all over again as his family life is once again under scrutiny with the eldest son, Brooklyn publicly cutting ties with his parents in favour of his wife and in-laws. Could this damage the Beckham image in the long term?
It's something that Amelia Torode, group head of strategy for WPP, questions.
"David Beckham has endured so long as a brand icon. Cracks have appeared before in Brand Beckham so will these latest revelations smash the brand to smithereens?" she wonders.
"There's a Japanese art form called 'Kintsugi', literally 'golden joinery'. When a ceramic vessel breaks, the cracks are repaired with gold or silver lacquer. The philosophy is not to conceal the damage but to honour it. The break becomes part of the story. Imperfection meets authenticity. Damage can be repaired, with care and intention...
"He should make something positive out of the family breakage... Beckham should spearhead the new campaign to protect young people online and get under 16s off social media. To be the public face of this campaign would be extraordinary. To tell the world that children need privacy and the chance to have a play-based, not public-facing childhood, could be what the campaign is looking for and he then becomes the catalyst for societal change...
"Maybe David can be the champion of getting young people off screens and this could be his next chapter? Brand Beckham uses the cracks to create something new and more meaningful. A lesson for everyone about the rebuilding of reputations in the age of influence," concludes Torode.
Here's a look back at some of the surely one of advertising's busiest brand ambassadors from over the years, so far.
The Adidas relationship kicks off
Beckham’s first deal with Adidas was a boot sponsorship agreed in 1996. It took two years for the partnership to make it onto screens with a spot for Adidas Predator Accelerator boots by Leagas Delaney.
The 30-second film features a young boy in a classroom declaring to his teacher: “I want to play for the biggest club in the world… Man United.” What follows is a montage cutting between the boy being dismissed by a cynical teacher and clips of a 20‑something Beckham on the pitch in full flight.
Considering the legendary career that was to come, it's an excellent starting point.
Pepsi 2002 World Cup
Beckham’s first Pepsi commercial came in 2002 in advance of the World Cup taking place in Japan where he and other stars of the time including Juan Veron, Rivaldo, and Emmanuel Petit are taking on a group of sumo wrestlers in a, soccer match to win a fridge full of Pepsi. Created by CLM/BBDO Paris, it’s really quite something.
Dialling up the charm
Beckham fronting this Vodafone Live campaign in 2003 is a real sign of the times of a world before phones became 'smart'. His ambassadorship ran across the UK, Spain, and Japan through until mid-2005.
Getting intimate
While he's front plenty of major brand campaigns, the Beckhams have learned about building their own brands. Intimately Beckham is a fragrance that was initially released in 2007 accompanied by a classy ad featuring himself and Victoria getting it on in an elevator. They missed a trick not having Victoria depart the lift while wearing his bowtie.
Playing Blind Football For Sainsbury's
From 2011, for a three-year-period, Beckham was a partner with Sainsbury’s as its Active Kids program ambassador. The initiative supported the London 2012 Paralympics and aimed to promote sports participation to children. One spot in particular stands out from that period where he played a game of football blindfolded against a group of visually impaired players. He even misses a penalty – and not for the first time in his career.
A brief controversy
Becks has never been shy of showing off his torso and tatts whenever an advertisers requests it, perhaps most famously in this controversial H&M underwear Super Bowl ad from 2012.
The global campaign featuring Beckham in boxers and briefs, drew complaints (but was ultimately cleared by the ASA) with claims that the sexualised, scantily clad OOH images were unsuitable for public viewing, particularly near schools.
Jaguar – Never Stop Amazing
Created for the Chinese market where Becks was a brand ambassador for Jaguar, this glamourous campaign begins in black and white and features our hero as he time travels throughout various eras of the car brand, from the 60s classic E-Type through to modern day’s F-TYPE Coupé. It was helmed by Matthew Vaughn back in 2017.
No Lays, no game
Team with PepsiCo's criss brand to highlight them as the ultimate live sporting snack - he and former Arsenal rival Thierry Henry surprised the crowd at San Siro during a Champion's League match. They offered anyone caught on camera eating from a bag of Lays the chance to watch the match with them both - but there was one caveat - they had to share their snack too.
The campaign proved so successful it was rolled out across the UK the following year - only this time for Walkers by VCCP, reuniting the two stars in the process.
Be honest
Always one to poke fun at themselves (when there's a solid paycheque involved at least) Uber Eats brought in Posh and Becks to parody their recent Netflix documentary for its 2024 Super Bowl ad. It might be actually better than the real thing.
The other David
Beckham has popped up annually during the Super Bowl over the years, such has been his fame in the US. Most recently with Stella Artois in a spot that features another Big Game regular, Matt Damon. Oh, and his real parents feature too!
There are hundreds of other examples from through the years. As a brand ambassador Beckham has certainly ploughed his trade - and will no doubt continue to do so for years more to come.