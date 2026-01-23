Be Honest - The Best of Brand Beckham

From there he never looked back, enjoying a highly distinguished career that included major trophies across Europe with both Manchester United and Real Madrid, as well as captaining England. Today, however, he is perhaps as well known for owning a US football club, his former Spice Girl wife, his family sagas, his recent knighthood, and his seemingly never‑ending advertising career.

Over the last three decades he has built a global personal brand. According to Fortune, recent financial filings (2024–2025) show Beckham’s business empire bringing in annual revenue in excess of $90m. His list of high‑profile endorsements over the past 30 years is extensive, including a lifetime deal with Adidas, as well as partnerships with Maserati, Nespresso, Stella Artois, Samsung, Haig Club, Armani, H&M, Vodafone, Pepsi, SharkNinja, and Boss, to name a few.

Considering he was once portrayed by the media as a polite simpleton who could kick a dead ball brilliantly, Beckham has proved to be one of the world’s shrewdest businessmen when it comes to managing and monetising his image.

So while his family may generate headlines for their internal feuds, here is a look at some of the highlights of Sir David Beckham – the global brand.

Beckham brand under fire

Questions are being asked about whether he might have to rebuild his credibility and brand all over again as his family life is once again under scrutiny with the eldest son, Brooklyn publicly cutting ties with his parents in favour of his wife and in-laws. Could this damage the Beckham image in the long term?

It's something that Amelia Torode, group head of strategy for WPP, questions.

"David Beckham has endured so long as a brand icon. Cracks have appeared before in Brand Beckham so will these latest revelations smash the brand to smithereens?" she wonders.

"There's a Japanese art form called 'Kintsugi', literally 'golden joinery'. When a ceramic vessel breaks, the cracks are repaired with gold or silver lacquer. The philosophy is not to conceal the damage but to honour it. The break becomes part of the story. Imperfection meets authenticity. Damage can be repaired, with care and intention...

"He should make something positive out of the family breakage... Beckham should spearhead the new campaign to protect young people online and get under 16s off social media. To be the public face of this campaign would be extraordinary. To tell the world that children need privacy and the chance to have a play-based, not public-facing childhood, could be what the campaign is looking for and he then becomes the catalyst for societal change...

"Maybe David can be the champion of getting young people off screens and this could be his next chapter? Brand Beckham uses the cracks to create something new and more meaningful. A lesson for everyone about the rebuilding of reputations in the age of influence," concludes Torode.

Here's a look back at some of the surely one of advertising's busiest brand ambassadors from over the years, so far.