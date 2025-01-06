Why AI in Advertising Isn’t Quite the Game-Changer Agencies Expected (Yet)

Will Hodge, CSO, Accenture Song

Over the last year, we have really cycled a lot faster than anybody else. By that, I mean the great promise of gen AI specifically, in terms of where it can drive far greater efficiencies across all aspects of marketing has been something that's a big narrative that's been out in the world for a long time and has been permeating the year. We've got such deep relationships with amazing AI partners [NVIDIA, Nuance, Okta, etc…] and it's meant that we've been able to use and get access to different tools and technologies and apply them to client challenges to see where the true benefits lie.

The truth is, it's not always the most amazing tool to drive efficiency, and actually, what we know at Accenture Song is that it is a brilliant tool when it's in the hands of humans. We've made sure that we've developed an amazing suite of tools that can be used and applied across different aspects of the marketing process and ecosystem.

Gen AI has allowed us to create more space, more time for thinking, discussion, and debate, and that's something that everyone should and will benefit from, I'm sure.

The headline number that's been discussed before from Accenture at a global level, is our $3 billion investment. One of the things we're looking at is developing different workbenches that use different types of digital agents that we develop in partnership with people like Nvidia that means that it's the processes that change and get access to digital agents that allow us to do our work better. So that $3 billion investment runs through from training, which has been a really big focus of ours over this last year, but also in terms of the nature of those partnerships and how we are a leader in the ecosystem around gen AI. A lot of people in our industry have a lot of partnerships with the same types of technology companies, but the quality of our relationships we feel is stronger and deeper given the fact that we can draw on the relationships that already exist within Accenture.

Pip Hulbert, CEO, VML

Yes, I think it’s made a much bigger impact this year than I expected. We now have WPP Open, the world's most diverse dataset across media, performance, client, and industry insights enabling us to enhance decision-making across the entire end-to-end customer journey improving efficiency and effectiveness. What we can do in a matter of minutes is incredible, creative work is becoming more personalised, and we can easily pre-test to ensure effectiveness and increase commercial results.

Helen Bennett, CEO, Weber Shandwick

In terms of our client work, we’ve now embedded AI into how we plan and optimise campaign narratives and messaging, while also using it to protect brand safety, guard against misinformation and pre-empt areas of risk and reward. Knowing what’s around the corner gives us the freedom to unlock bigger, bolder initiatives and creative ideas.

Reassuringly, we haven’t seen the ‘race to the bottom’ of automation that many predicted – yes, it’s allowed us to work at a faster pace and many aspects of our work are now much more streamlined, but the need for inspired solutions to connect and cut-through means the value placed on critical thinking and brave ideas is also higher than ever.

Emma Norman, managing director, TMW

Profound is a strong word! We are definitely seeing big benefits, particularly in our proprietary social listening and data automation tools. But, given the extent of some predictions over the last couple of years, it’s probably important not to overstate the current state of play.

The fundamentals of the business remain the same. But it has offered us some interesting opportunities to play with this new space. We’ve built AI tools within our Human Understanding Lab team for individual clients, which are unlocking valuable content and adding real value to the everyday. The art, as ever, is not losing the human touch and tone in delivery.

I don’t think anyone knows exactly how much AI will shape the industry in the next few years, but having seen a glimpse of the possibilities through our own innovation this year, and being exposed to the sheer scale of investment in this area throughout Accenture, I am confident that all Song agencies are in a uniquely future-proofed position.

Lisa De Bonis, CEO, Huge

We are consistently using AI-powered tools across our operations, from pitching to strategy to creative, with the strong belief that these tools can fuel creativity and innovation, not replace it. But that’s just table stakes. As we mentioned in reference to OLI (and other Intelligent Experiences we have in development), the biggest impact of GenAI is in the development of digital solutions to real-life problems.

Mark Eaves, founder, Gravity Road

I get slightly amused by all the talk about the impact that AI will have on our industry. The big declarations of future investment by the big holding companies keep market analysts happy. Look around. The change has already happened. If the use of Gen AI tools (responsible tools with the proper governance) isn’t already deeply engrained in your company’s creative workflow - and I don’t just mean pre-visualisation, I mean right through to output - you’ve lost ground.

As I’ve said, anybody who is still doing “the everyday” of work in manual ways will get beaten to the finish line by sharper, tech-powered folk.

What this allows is fresh space for bright restless minds with great taste and judgement, thinking irrationally, to use these tools to create all kinds of new ideas and experiences. It’s not just about moving image.

Owen Lee, CCO, FCB London

AI has completely transformed the way we work. All the strategists and creatives are incorporating our bespoke platforms as well as publicly-available tools in their day-to-day, which has revolutionised the way we research, create, and craft, enriching our strategic rigour and giving us more time for creative ideation – the stuff the machine can’t do… yet.

Gareth Mercer, founder, Pablo

Profound is a bit far, but it's certainly had a positive impact. For Wilkinson Sword we were the first in the UK to find a well-crafted and cost effective way to do all of our translations for markets thanks to AI. This is now everywhere which shows you how quickly tech can move. AI has also been vital in many production areas and logistical areas and as many people are finding it is excellent at visualising what's in our weird heads so we can align easier with our clients and partners.

So far AI is a fantastic tool with many capabilities, but it doesn’t threaten the thing we are really good at and hasn’t been sent from the future to kill us. Yet.

Michael Lee, chief strategy officer, VCCP London

It was always a leap of faith (obviously), to proclaim our positive belief that Gen AI could be a springboard for great creative originality, not simply a technology that would automate jobs out of existence. I would say that the profound impact it's had in VCCP hasn't been down to a specific AI solution, but more to the launch of faith and the culture it created across the business. People have embraced its creative potential as a tool rather than feared it, and developed the craft skills to get exceptional results from training the various models we've produced. All the most successful ideas that have emerged from faith, be it Daisy, the O2 Bubl generator, or the Cadbury 200th anniversary poster, all have in common the fact that they would not have been conceived without first knowing what was now possible through Gen AI.

Neil Henderson, CEO, St Luke

Like many transformative technologies, the tendency is to over-estimate the impact in the short term, and under-estimate it in the long term. For pretty much every task we do in the agency, we’ve had a sales call from an AI company promising that their tool can do it better, faster, cheaper.

Sure enough, AI does have a role to play in pretty much every side of the business - for example we’re using it to record meetings, conduct research, analyse, develop strategies, in creative development and early stage concepting. But what we’re finding is that most of it makes agency work more efficient. We can cover more ground, quicker, with the same resource.

That’s important, but it isn’t a game-changer. Where we’re most excited is where we see the opportunity for AI to make us more effective. Not to do things quicker and cheaper, but to do things we couldn’t have done before. So far we’ve discovered two genuinely transformative uses. The first is creative testing at scale, to apply the same sort of rigour that previously was reserved for the big creative assets like TV, to whole full-funnel campaigns. The second is bringing the consumer’s voice into the room in many more stages of strategy development, through AI consumer personas. Doubtless, as the tech matures, we’ll discover more.