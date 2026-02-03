How Maltesers Uses British Humour To Its Advantage

For nine decades, Maltesers has floated through British culture with an effortless sense of fun - all down to a masterstroke of brand strategy. From its famed crunch to its unmistakable humour, the popular chocolate snack has showcased how brands can make people smile. Equally, it's never taken itself too seriously - from ads about bras, jeans, and even a younger Suranne Jones going round and a round a roundabout.

The chocolate honeycomb balls were created by Forrest Mars Sr. - the founder of Mars Inc. - in 1936 at its factory in Slough. They were originally marketed as ‘energy balls’ for women looking to lose weight; in theory, its crunchy honeycomb centre offered a low-calorie alternative to other sweet treats.

Over the years Maltesers have had a range of different slogans from ‘The chocolate with the less fattening centre’, to ‘No ordinary chocolate’, and today uses ‘The lighter way to enjoy chocolate’.

Since 2016 AMV BBDO has been at the helm of its creative excellence; in true British style its ads have always comes with a splash of humour.