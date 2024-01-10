The Problems Of Pitching And How Mother Is Shaking Things Up

The problem with pitching

Gallery believes that the pitching problem is one of the biggest “knotty” challenges in the industry and that it has proliferated massively. “Gradually, over the last decade, we've moved from retainer model client relationships to more project based models of working with clients. Alongside this, instead of there being four or five pitches a year that are signal pitches for an agency, there's probably 15 pitches a year. Some agencies can do up to 30 or 40. Pitches are also at different stages all the time and the pitch process itself has more and more meetings involved beyond chemistry meetings and pitch tissues. As a result, pitching feels less special and exciting. It's actually overwhelming and can feel like a constant conveyor or a treadmill that doesn’t turn off.”

Pitches used to be an event for Gallery when he first started out in the industry but he feels that over the years the process has changed dramatically. “They weren’t always on. When I first entered advertising as a junior person, pitches were quite exciting because they provided access to new opportunities to work with senior leadership and try to do something amazing. There was a sense of pride involved. It was like wearing the team colours. It was a big thing that the whole agency was excited about and being part of it was important. At that time, there were probably four big pitches a year and three or four small pitches. I’d put pitches on my CV but these days people would look at that same CV and say: ‘Well, it's not that important because there's a pitch every day.’

Over the years, Gallery feels that the advertising industry has had its revolutions around workplace behaviour but believes that it needs to look beyond and be more practical and tangible about what leads to stress, anxiety and feeling overworked. “We need to make advertising an attractive career that future generations will want to work in. It ties in with our ‘make our children proud’ positioning - If pitching isn’t something that energises people and makes them proud anymore, how do we change that? I guarantee future generations won’t want to work on pitches at the weekend.”

In terms of wastage, Gallery also recognises a “criminal” contradiction in that creatively driven companies are developing work for pitches that nevers see the light of day. “The thing that we are in this for doesn’t happen essentially.”

“There’s also a feeling that it doesn't matter if you take a stance on not pitching because someone else will always pitch. There is a big difference between being in a network where you're very driven on numbers and you’re told that you have to pitch, versus being an independent agency where you have choices - but it means it's not an even playing field.”

Clearly, a line has to be drawn. “The industry has established best pitch practices like the Pitch Positive Pledge," Gallery acknowledges. "But while it's good that people are having the conversation and trying to put some principles forward, it doesn't change a lot because these initiatives are UK-based and may not apply to global pitches. Only a small percentage of clients will be signed up for the Pitch Positive Pledge and not all of them use intermediaries, so it can feel a bit like the Wild West. A lot of the time we have to have our own standards regardless of what others do.”

Not only is the process a problem for agencies but Gallery affirms that the industry has to think about pitching from a client’s perspective also. “Too much of the pitch chatter is about why it's not good for agencies. Forever people have said things like: ‘Well, why can't we be like architects and show clients our book of work, make a proposal of how we would do projects, cost it up and let them choose based on one meeting?’ In a dream world that would be great.”

“Pitching is beneficial for clients because they get to meet the best people and see how they work, but it’s also unfair to agencies and their existing clients because they should have the best talent available for people that are already paying them. Often for clients, not only do they get to see loads of ideas and agencies but they also get advice on solving really hard problems that they haven’t solved yet themselves. Clients get to have really smart people provide solutions. What's not to love about that - for free? We can’t take that away - why should clients not be entitled to that?”

“Another problem with pitching is that agencies are also draining clients’ time too. Agencies are putting a lot into them but clients are also visiting a lot of agencies giving up a huge amount of man hours.”