This Season's Summer Shows top creatives recommend

As the end of the summer holidays looms large, here is our annual list of recommendations of exhibitions and galleries taking place right now to make sure the creative juices are still flowing.

We took recommendations from some of advertising's creative leaders about what they've checked out in recent weeks that got them excited as well as their song of choice as well.

Regan Warner, executive creative director, McCann London

Tucked away in Walthamstow, this neon paradise is an explosion of brightly lit signs and quirky art pieces. It’s an eclectic mix of pop culture, nostalgia, and pure creative madness—perfect for anyone craving a totally different, visually stunning art experience. Get ready to see the light, literally.

Soundtrack: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Dates: Open From Friday - Sunday, after 11 am

Check out the official site for more details