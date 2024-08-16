Summer Reads
This Season's Summer Shows top creatives recommend
Are you looking for some creative inspiration this summer? Then here are some ideas for where to go to find it
16 August 2024
As the end of the summer holidays looms large, here is our annual list of recommendations of exhibitions and galleries taking place right now to make sure the creative juices are still flowing.
We took recommendations from some of advertising's creative leaders about what they've checked out in recent weeks that got them excited as well as their song of choice as well.
God’s Own Junkyard
Regan Warner, executive creative director, McCann London
Tucked away in Walthamstow, this neon paradise is an explosion of brightly lit signs and quirky art pieces. It’s an eclectic mix of pop culture, nostalgia, and pure creative madness—perfect for anyone craving a totally different, visually stunning art experience. Get ready to see the light, literally.
Soundtrack: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Dates: Open From Friday - Sunday, after 11 am
Check out the official site for more details
Moco London
Regan Warner, Executive Creative Director, McCann London
Step aside, Amsterdam and Barcelona—London just got a serious injection of modern art with the Moco Museum. It’s all about pushing creative boundaries from iconic to immersive. London’s art game just levelled up, and trust me, it’s unmissable.
Soundtrack: Massive Attack - Teardrop
Dates: Open from August 8, 2024
Check out the official site for more details
Kew Gardens
Regan Warner, Executive Creative Director, McCann London
They say a walk inspires more ideas than a desk ever could—so why not stroll through Kew Gardens and discover Marc Quinn’s striking sculptures nestled perfectly within this botanical wonderland? It’s awe-inspiring, Instagram-worthy, and proof that the west side really does bring the best vibes.
Soundtrack: Jóhann Jóhannsson - Heptapod B
Check out the official site for more details
Sweet Dreams, Factory International – Manchester
Owen Evans, senior creative, Dentsu Creative
A surreal and thought-provoking look into the fast-food industry and human appetites, I can’t wait to meet Chicky Ricky, the mascot of The Real Good Chicken Company. Parodying the advertising and branding world, it’s billed as a mixture of animation, cinema and interactive gaming from award-winning artist collective Marshmallow Laser Feast. From what I’ve seen from the trailers, it’ll be an assault on the senses: certainly enough to whet my appetite.
Dates: July 11 - September
Check out the official site for more details
Royal Academy Summer Exhibition
Ben Perez Usher, creative director, FCB London
Sometimes art feels like it’s for the few. But every year, the Summer Exhibition fills the halls of the Royal Academy with art by members of the public. It’s the only time a sculpture by a complete unknown can sit next to a sketch by Tracey Emin. I love the riot of different styles of painting, architecture, sculpture, and photography. What a way to be inspired.
Dates: June 18 - August 18
Check out the official site for more details