Turning Audi Into Art : Tony Moore

This week Tony Moore - marketing & digital director at Audi UK - earns Marketer of the Week for masterminding Audi Car Couture, a campaign that perfectly captures what makes Audi iconic—craftsmanship, heritage, innovation, and performance. The campaign has been created by BBH.

By turning Audi parts into a flat lay dressmaking pattern, the work transforms engineering precision into high fashion, proving that automotive marketing can be clever, elegant, and culturally resonant all at once.

It’s rare to see an automotive brand lean so confidently into a cultural moment without losing its engineering DNA. The campaign is clever, elegant, and impossible to ignore. Moore has made Audi not just seen, but talked about in design circles as much as car circles—a true mark of marketing leadership.

In an earlier campaign, Audi leveraged its legacy of design and engineering to strike a different note. To celebrate the end of the summer season of classical music concerts, the campaign called Engine Symphony translates the intricate sound of Audiʼs RS models accelerating into sheet music. The latest OOH ditches the usual high-speed car shots for something far more subtle and sophisticated: musical scores.