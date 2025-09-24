Marketer Of The Week
Turning Audi Into Art : Tony Moore
By turning Audi engineering into fashion design, Audi UK's director of marketing & digital proves that car marketing can be clever, culturally savvy, and unmistakably Audi
24 September 2025
This week Tony Moore - marketing & digital director at Audi UK - earns Marketer of the Week for masterminding Audi Car Couture, a campaign that perfectly captures what makes Audi iconic—craftsmanship, heritage, innovation, and performance. The campaign has been created by BBH.
By turning Audi parts into a flat lay dressmaking pattern, the work transforms engineering precision into high fashion, proving that automotive marketing can be clever, elegant, and culturally resonant all at once.
It’s rare to see an automotive brand lean so confidently into a cultural moment without losing its engineering DNA. The campaign is clever, elegant, and impossible to ignore. Moore has made Audi not just seen, but talked about in design circles as much as car circles—a true mark of marketing leadership.
In an earlier campaign, Audi leveraged its legacy of design and engineering to strike a different note. To celebrate the end of the summer season of classical music concerts, the campaign called Engine Symphony translates the intricate sound of Audiʼs RS models accelerating into sheet music. The latest OOH ditches the usual high-speed car shots for something far more subtle and sophisticated: musical scores.
These campaigns aren't just car ads – but a rebuttal to the genre itself. Too often, automotive campaigns default to the clichés: roaring engines on mountain roads, swooping drone shots, slogans about “power” and “freedom.” Audi has instead chosen to step away from the noise. This is storytelling stripped back, where elegance and restraint replace bombast and special effects.
Ultimately, Audi has delivered something fresh: a car campaign that’s artful, not formulaic. This campaign showcases the bold creativity of a marketer who truly understands the power of ideas. And the power of trusting in simplicity and creativity.
BBH CEO, Karen Martin says: "Tony's respect for what makes Audi the iconic brand it is - craftsmanship, heritage, innovation, and performance - is what makes him such a brilliant and creative marketer. It's a rare and powerful thing to see someone whose personal values so perfectly align with the brand they represent.
Under Tony's leadership, Audi's marketing consistently zags against the conventions of the category, and celebrates the artistry behind Audi's engineering, from Clowns to more recent work like Engine Symphony, Light As You Like It and Car Couture. He doesn't just sell cars; he champions a legacy. He is proof that innovation and a deep respect for heritage can coexist to create work that's not only effective, but culturally resonant and truly unforgettable. And if all that wasn't enough, he is an absolute gem of a human."
Moore has spent over a decade with Audi UK. Before becoming director of marketing and digital in 2022, he held several senior roles within the Volkswagen Group, including head of product Planning at Audi UK.
He was also the marketer behind Audi being the first headline partner of the Wilderness festival last year. Last year, Audi also renewed its partnership with Sky Media, retaining its status as the official innovation partner of Sky Sports.