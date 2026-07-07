Will Grundy on leading the next wave of strategy

It’s a growing rarity to find someone that hasn’t left their first job after more than a decade – even in adland. Will Grundy, having been at adam&eve\TBWA for nearly 15 years, is an exception to the rule.

He was promoted to the agency’s CSO in January last year, having previously been head of strategy – originally joining through the adam&eve graduate scheme.

“I love this place,” he begins. “I often feel I'm a fly on the wall in the All Black’s dressing room because I've had this incredible opportunity to learn from and work with generationally talented people across strategy, creative, account management – you name it.

“I never had a reason to look elsewhere. I love the people, I love the ambition of what it's trying to do, and we've been able to do it in amazing ways on incredible clients and bits of work.”

He is still energised by the promotion too. “It’s been a huge and incredibly exciting step up. You go from being head of strategy, where your role is to look after a department, and this is now about leading an agency. The distance between those two things is really significant.”

Grundy notes that the legacies of previous adam&eve CSOs, with the likes of Martin Beverly, has left an “incredible challenge” behind – but one he is more than ready to step into and live up to expectations.

His first mission has been to focus on embracing the agency’s recent waves of change post Omnicom takeover of IPG that saw the agency combine with TBWA and hone down on talent and capability: “For all the ways the world is changing, that's always going to be the single biggest determinant of success, I believe.

“We've very deliberately hired some of the best minds in the business from all around the world. We've hired incredible senior strategists like Martin Bassot, Britt Iverson, Lori Meakin – all of whom have an insane pedigree, who see the world differently, but who can also challenge everyone at adam&eve to create better, more interesting, more diverse-feeling work.”

New agency era

Just six months into the role it was announced that adam&eveDDB was to be no longer with the TBWA\London merger coining the new entity: adam&eve\TBWA.

Grundy, however, is no stranger to a merger; in a strange full-circle moment, six months into joining adam&eve 15 years ago saw it merge with DDB.

He says that the agency is "incredibly fortunate” to have benefitted from a huge injection of diverse talent from TBWA.

“I was doing a department meeting recently and found myself sitting and looking at the department and thinking, ‘My goodness, this is the most vibrant version of the adam&eve strategy department I think I've ever been a part of’.

“There’s been a huge amount of change, a huge amount of stepping up and growing into a new remit and a new role, but I think the thing I've really tried to focus on is making sure that we have the best and most interesting people within the business, so that we can all grow together.”

And this change too manifests in the agency’s new home, having moved from it’s iconic Paddington base to the Old Bailey quarter.

“There was such a latent nostalgia and love for Bishops Bridge Road, because before it was adam&eve\TBWA, it was obviously adam&eveDDB, and before that it was BMP. It had feeling first ideas in the walls. This is the place that birthed Smash Martians, as much as it birthed The Long Wait and Monty for John Lewis and Marmite, and all of these amazing things.”

Grundy notes that the move's announcement for long-standing employees like himself was “genuinely gutting” and initially left questions about the future of the agency, however, they swiftly discovered that the new space is exactly what it needed to propel forward.

“It allowed us to have a space that is everyone's from day one culturally after the merger. It allows us to be one agency really quickly in a way that.

“I remember when adam&eve and DDB merged – that kind of gelling and cohesion was almost impossible, because there were unwritten rules of how the building worked and where everyone sat. We've been able to completely forget all of them, so that's been a huge upside.”

And how does one, as a new CSO, find a flow of business momentum, off the back of a merger and complete office move across London?

“I'm very fortunate in the sense that I didn't feel like I was inheriting anybody, partly because I had been running the strategy department for four years before our CSO,” Grundy says. “The same went for when we merged with TBWA. I was fortunate that by that point I'd had enough time in the role to have a sense of what we felt we were really missing, and how the skill sets and the disruption methodologies of TBWA could be a real complementary force to what we were already doing.”

Feeling first, effective work

The agency’s manta Feeling First is certainly at the epicentre of its work; “Putting Feeling First will always be the most effective way to build brands but it has to be so much more than that,” he explains. “It guides the way we think about client relationship building, it sets the bar for our own internal culture, it informs our approach to talent.

“It's in everything that we do, and it's as much a lens for how we work and how we show up for each other and our clients as it is the things that we make and put out into the world.”

Widening the agency’s strategy skill set is something he’s challenged since stepping up into the role, placing a “much greater emphasis” on upstream brand strategy and comms strategy as a core creative act.

Its recent work with Columbia Sportswear, which took the spotlight at Cannes, is a prime example of “incredibly brilliant brand strategy”, he says, which saw the agency completely reposition the brand in a way that “feels modern, brave and absolutely right” for what outdoor enthusiasts and fans love.