Sony NBA 2K24 spot gets ballers ready for the basketball court

In the 30-second video, created by adam&eveDDB NYC, Portland Trailblazers star rookie and third overall pick in the NBA draft, Scoot Henderson, shows that he is no ordinary rookie – that is because he has already experienced all the league has to offer with NBA 2K24 on his PlayStation 5.

The new ad features a voiceover from none other than NBA legend and sportscaster, Shaquille O’Neal, and shows how fans and NBA players like Scoot Henderson alike use NBA 2K as a tool to improve their skills on the court, as well. The ad sees Scoot bounce between the NBA court, and the classroom as his career has unfolded with multiple rings on NBA 2K24 on PS5.

Kitao Sakurai – best known for his experience in both feature and commercial productions such as Bad Trip, Dave, The Eric Andre Show, Twisted Metal – directed the spot.

The integrated campaign will include national broadcast, connected TV, as well as social and digital executions.