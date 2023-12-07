Sony Interactive_Get Ahead of the Game 01

Sony NBA 2K24 spot gets ballers ready for the basketball court

The campaign was created by adam&eveDDB NYC and features Portland Trailblazers' star rookie Scoot Henderson

By creative salon

07 December 2023

Sony Interactive Entertainment, the maker of the PlayStation brand of products, in collaboration the top-rated NBA video game simulation series NBA 2K24, is helping fans improve their skills both on and off the courts with its latest ad campaign titled, 'Get Ahead of the Game'.

In the 30-second video, created by adam&eveDDB NYC, Portland Trailblazers star rookie and third overall pick in the NBA draft, Scoot Henderson, shows that he is no ordinary rookie – that is because he has already experienced all the league has to offer with NBA 2K24 on his PlayStation 5.

The new ad features a voiceover from none other than NBA legend and sportscaster, Shaquille O’Neal, and shows how fans and NBA players like Scoot Henderson alike use NBA 2K as a tool to improve their skills on the court, as well. The ad sees Scoot bounce between the NBA court, and the classroom as his career has unfolded with multiple rings on NBA 2K24 on PS5.

Kitao Sakurai – best known for his experience in both feature and commercial productions such as Bad Trip, Dave, The Eric Andre Show, Twisted Metal – directed the spot.

The integrated campaign will include national broadcast, connected TV, as well as social and digital executions.

Credits

Client: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Take-Two

Campaign: “Get Ahead of the Game”

Clients: Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation

SVP, Head of Global Marketing, Sales & Business Operations: Eric Lempel

SVP, Global Marketing: Andrea Perez

VP, Global Marketing: Isabelle Tomatis

VP, Global Partner Marketing, Analytics & Monetization: Shelby Cox

Director, Global Brand Marketing: Adam Grant

Director, Global Partner Marketing: Josh Viloria

Sr. Partner Marketing Team Lead: Alexander Terry

Sr. Partner Marketing Manager: Jose Sa

Sr. Manager, Brand Marketing: Dianne Segovia

Brand Marketing Manager: Melanie Kwan

Partner Marketing Manager: Marcus Tyne

Clients: Take-Two, 2K Games

Global Marketing Strategy Director: Dana Tarricone

Senior Global Creative Director: Justin Wright

Global Marketing Strategy Manager: Alena Kleinbrodt

Manager, First Party Marketing: Jenna White

Director, Global Licensing: Morgan Younger

Manager, Global Licensing: Reilly Fellner

Manager, Global Communications, 2K: Paige Farrell

Creative Agency: adam&eveDDB NY

Chief Creative Officer: Rick Brim

Executive Creative Directors: David Brown, Daniel Bonder

Creative Director: Joel Francke

Associate Creative Directors: Clarissa Dale, Stacie Larsen

Managing Director: James Rowe

Executive Strategy Director: Stuart Harrison

Head of Production: Abbie Noon

Agency Producer: Scotty Schuckies

Account Director: Andy Chang

Account Supervisor: Daniela Piro

Senior Project Manager: Rikki Greenspan

Strategist: Annie Dreyer

Production company: Prettybird

Director: Kitao Sakurai

Editorial: Mackcut

Audio: Wave

Post Production: Parliament

Colorgrade: Rare Medium

Music Company: The Hogan

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.