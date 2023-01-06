Victorian Plumbing Asks You To 'Boss Your Bathroom' in Debut Ad From Leo Burnett

Directed by Ben Whitehouse from production company Stink, both 30-second films lean into popular culture using iconic film moments to convey boss energy: customers Tina and Amir are transformed into classic ‘boss’ characters after ordering a new bathroom, leaving family members confused by their new sense of confidence.

In ‘Don Tina’, bathrobe-clad Tina turns into a powersuit-wearing Don after bossing her bathroom with Victorian Plumbing, with just the click of a button. Tina’s wife and daughter are taken aback by her new look, complete with gold chains, slick-back hair, taking inspiration from the classic ‘Don’ characters in Italian gangster films.

The second film ‘Amir’ transforms to the stereotypical fashion industry boss after doing up his sad-looking ‘bad bathroom’ with Victorian Plumbing. Once his new bathroom is complete, we see Amir embrace his new look. As he makes his way into work, wearing a silver-studded black suit and chunky angular sunglasses, we see him steal a Pomeranian from the park then later head into his workplace, surprising his colleagues with his new fashionista persona.

In addition to the two films, the campaign spans across out of home and radio: both aim to motivate homeowners to update their bathrooms with a humorous, motivational message. The 30-second radio ads send an inspirational call to the nation to boss their bathrooms, while the out of home calls on fans to ‘Get in sync with your sink’ and to ‘Put more power in your shower’ with Victorian Plumbing.

The campaign is the first from Victorian Plumbing since awarding its creative account Leo Burnett in September. Leo Burnett is the first creative agency to work with Victorian Plumbing: previously all creative was produced in-house.

Joe Pascoe, CMO at Victorian Plumbing, said: “Now more than ever, the UK needs moments of lightheartedness and brands that deliver on quality without taking themselves too seriously. ‘Boss Your Bathroom’ does exactly that: it’s all about giving our customers the confidence to be brave with their bathroom decisions. The campaign is rooted in the insight that as the UK’s largest bathroom retailer, Victorian Plumbing has the largest choice and range of items: there are many styles and options for a wide variety of styles and tastes – perfect for the nation to release their inner boss.”

Mark Elwood, executive creative director at Leo Burnett, said: ‘Boss Your Bathroom’ is the bold, funny platform Victorian Plumbing totally deserve. Who in the UK doesn’t want to boss their bathroom? Getting rid of the tired tiles and dripping taps can seem daunting. Victorian Plumbing is here to give you all the help you need.”