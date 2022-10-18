Lucky Generals is behind Labour's new tongue-in-cheek campaign

The posters ridicule the government's claims for financial stability exposing how the Conservatives' policies have left Britain grappling with hiked mortgages and a crashed economy.

They were released following a disastrous week for the prime minister, Liz Truss, whose authority was severely tarnished after letting go the chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, amid a U-turn on planned tax cuts.

The heads of Truss and Kwarteng have been edited onto the posters which mock their leadership style.

A Labour source said: “As the old saying goes: if you don’t laugh, you cry.

“The fact the Tories have crashed the economy is deadly serious. Just look at the way the Tories have pushed up mortgage rates.

“We love these ideas from Lucky Generals that show only Labour can be trusted with the economy these days.”

Lucky Generals said: "These are early concepts that have been tabled for discussion with the Labour communications team, as we gear up and get ready for a General Election. They may be satirical, but they reflect what many people are feeling about the chaos that has been caused by the Conservative administration, and the terrible price that the people of Britain are having to pay for such incompetence."

Creative credits:

Agency: Lucky Generals