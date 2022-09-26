Lucky Generals celebrates headstrong people in Bed Head campaign

Bed Head has recently moved from only being available in salons to being found on retailers’ shelves, so the agency was briefed with launching the brand to consumers for the first time. The agency created a new brand platform, ‘Stay Headstrong’ by delving deeply into Bed Head’s punk roots and “don’t give-a-f*ck” attitude, to enable Bed Head to engage with consumers in an authentic and meaningful way.

This campaign is the first work to be developed from the platform and is made up of a content series and some beautifully created OOH that will appear as fly posters.

The films see comedian Lilly Philips, trans activist Lucia Blake, and rapper FFSYTHO all take to the barber’s chair of Bed Head chief stylist Philip Downing. As he cuts and styles the three of them open up and share their fascinating stories of their journeys, their feelings on getting there and what they think life holds in store. The captivating and compelling films are all around 3-minutes long and will appear on Bed Head’s social channels on 26th September.

All the content was crafted by a female director, Coral Brown, and a female photographer, Sophie Jones.

Lewis Mooney, the Creative Director at Lucky Generals, said: “We always thought the interviews would give us some great content to mould into films; when you’re talking to activists, rappers and stand-ups you’re bound to capture something brilliant. But what bowled us over most was how open each of our interviewees were. As soon as Philip started dressing their hair, the conversation flowed and created something beautiful, human, and powerful. Each interviewee brought something fresh and individual to the table, a perspective to change and challenge our own. Finding what to cut was, ironically, the hardest part of this job.”

Kate Buttery, the CMO of Elida Beauty for Bed Head, said: “The new Bed Head platform is all about Staying Headstrong, and these three amazing and inspirational figures do exactly that. This campaign, created by Lucky Generals, has led to some truly captivating content being created. We are very excited to share the brand with many consumers for the first time and to continue to shape future content with their feedback.”

Campaign credits:

Creative Agency: Lucky Generals

Brand: Bed Head

Production Company: OB Management

Director: Coral Brown

Photographer: Sophie Jones

Editor: Liz Deegan @ Whitehouse Post

Post Production: Absolute Post

Post Production Producer: Sarah Mearz

Sound Design: Aaron Taffell @ Rascal Post

Sound Engineer: Aaron Taffell @ Rascal Post