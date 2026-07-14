McDonald's Put Sauces Centre Stage

McDonald's and Leo UK are launching 'Here for the Sauce', a new campaign that invites fans to participate and co-create in their shared love of McDonald’s sauces.

The campaign is built on the fan truth that for many McDonald’s customers, the sauce is not the side, it’s the main event. Launching alongside three new sauces - Korean BBQ, Ranch and Hot Honey - the six-week campaign will run across social, creator content, live activation, TV, OOH, radio and CRM across the UK and Ireland.

From 14th July, sauce will takeover McDonald’s Social channels, spotlighting the real sauce-related behaviours seen across our feeds - from people stockpiling sauce pots to the fans who simply cannot resist licking the lid. The campaign also invites fans to co-create in the campaign via social led moments, including The Sweet Curry Suitcase, based on real fans taking McDonald’s sauce on holiday. The Sweet Curry Suitcase is a limited-edition suitcase shaped like the iconic sauce pot. Content creator and sauce superfan, Luke Hamnett, will co-create content that shows off his very own Sweet Curry Suitcase.