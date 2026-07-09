Shake n Serve McDonald's

McDonald's Serve Up 'Shake n' Serve' Dipping Experience

The work by Leo UK celebrates the fan-favourite fries and milkshake combo, while embracing tennis season

By Creative Salon

09 July 2026

McDonald’s UK and Leo UK are embracing tennis with the launch of Shake n’ Serve in the Wimbledon McDonald’s restaurant, featuring a limited-edition box designed to hold a McDonald’s Strawberry Milkshake alongside a portion of fries, McDonald’s’ take on strawberries and cream.

For one day only on 9 July, customers who order a Strawberry Milkshake and fries at the McDonald’s restaurant in Wimbledon will receive their order in a portable Shake n’ Serve box (while stocks last). The box gives fans an easy way to enjoy the fries and milkshake pairing, and share the moment on social

  • Shake n Serve McDonald's2

Shake n’ Serve will be supported by social films and digital out-of-home, inspired by luxe sports and fashion photography, to drum up excitement ahead of the Championships.

Ana Saffer, Manager, Marketing at McDonald’s UK, said: “Wimbledon is famous for strawberries and cream, but plenty of McDonald’s fans will tell you fries dipped in milkshakes deserve their own moment too. Shake n’ Serve is a fun way to celebrate that fan favourite, giving people something a bit unexpected to try, share and enjoy during the Championships.”

Ben Hooper, Creative Director at Leo UK, added: “Dipping fries into milkshakes is one of those fan behaviours that has been part of McDonald’s culture for years. For Wimbledon, we saw a chance to connect that ritual with another iconic summer ritual: strawberries and cream. Shake n’ Serve takes something fans already do and gives it a moment of its own, with a more elevated, tennis-inspired look that feels a little unexpected for McDonald’s.”

Credits:

(Outgoing) Chief Creative Officer: Mark Elwood

(Incoming) Chief Creative Officer: Andrew Long

Creative Director: Ben Hooper

Senior Social Creative: Sophia Tassew

Junior Social Creative: Hannah Lacey

Senior Content Creator: Jack Hyslop

Head of Social Strategy: Nick McWilliams

Senior Social Strategist: Karel Kumar

Content Producer: Ariana Balsaras

Senior Project Manager: Katy Dale

Designer: Kat Loosemore

Business Director: Jay Perry

Account Director: Liam Smith

Senior Account Manager: Natasha Cawley

Production

Photographer/ Director: Will Correy

Photographer's Assistant: Andrew Edwards

Art Department Props: Benedict Lack

Photographer's Assistant

Retouching: Little Greek Studio

Home economist: Elaine Engan

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