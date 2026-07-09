McDonald's Serve Up 'Shake n' Serve' Dipping Experience

Shake n’ Serve will be supported by social films and digital out-of-home, inspired by luxe sports and fashion photography, to drum up excitement ahead of the Championships.

Ana Saffer, Manager, Marketing at McDonald’s UK, said: “Wimbledon is famous for strawberries and cream, but plenty of McDonald’s fans will tell you fries dipped in milkshakes deserve their own moment too. Shake n’ Serve is a fun way to celebrate that fan favourite, giving people something a bit unexpected to try, share and enjoy during the Championships.”

Ben Hooper, Creative Director at Leo UK, added: “Dipping fries into milkshakes is one of those fan behaviours that has been part of McDonald’s culture for years. For Wimbledon, we saw a chance to connect that ritual with another iconic summer ritual: strawberries and cream. Shake n’ Serve takes something fans already do and gives it a moment of its own, with a more elevated, tennis-inspired look that feels a little unexpected for McDonald’s.”

Credits:

(Outgoing) Chief Creative Officer: Mark Elwood

(Incoming) Chief Creative Officer: Andrew Long

Creative Director: Ben Hooper

Senior Social Creative: Sophia Tassew

Junior Social Creative: Hannah Lacey

Senior Content Creator: Jack Hyslop

Head of Social Strategy: Nick McWilliams

Senior Social Strategist: Karel Kumar

Content Producer: Ariana Balsaras

Senior Project Manager: Katy Dale

Designer: Kat Loosemore

Business Director: Jay Perry

Account Director: Liam Smith

Senior Account Manager: Natasha Cawley

Production

Photographer/ Director: Will Correy

Photographer's Assistant: Andrew Edwards

Art Department Props: Benedict Lack

Photographer's Assistant

Retouching: Little Greek Studio

Home economist: Elaine Engan