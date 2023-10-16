No7 Features Dancing Women In New Campaign

No7 has created its Derm Solutions range and enhanced its in-store expert services in response to the growing need for skin health products and expertise among British shoppers. The launch follows more than ten years of research into the healthy skin category, including quantitative research with more than 10,000 members of No7’s proprietary consumer research panel, and product testing on over 5,400 consumers in 49 studies including both clinical studies and real-life trials.

The expert skin category is the fastest growing segment of the skincare market over the last two years, driven by increased consumer demand for healthy skin products and solutions. Research shows that 76% of people in the UK report symptoms associated with unhealthy skin and 38% feeling stuck in a skincare cycle of choosing products that don’t work for their skin. A 2023 survey of medical professionals by the British Skin Foundation found that 86% of respondents had observed an increase in patients reporting problem skin issues like rosacea, acne, eczema and psoriasis in the last 5 years.

‘Stop the cycle. Rehab Your Skin’ was developed by WPP agency, The Pharm, to drive awareness of the new No7 Derm Solutions range and services and aims to tackle skin frustrations by finding the right skincare solution for everyone. The integrated campaign will be launched in the UK first, with executions spanning TV, VOD, Social, OOH and PR.

“Our research shows that many people feel stuck in an ongoing cycle of skincare that doesn’t work for their skin, but they don’t know where to turn for trustworthy expert advice,” said Richard Bowden, UK & ROI Marketing Director, No7 Beauty Company. “As the UK’s number one skincare brand, we wanted to develop a range and service that gives everyone access to personalised expert beauty advice and product recommendations. This campaign celebrates this exciting new product range and in-store services, showcasing how we can help our customers stop the frustrating cycle of trial and error.”

The TV spot follows four women in their bathroom skincare routine. Through lively dancing and vibrant art direction, the film delves into a skincare lab, helping them to understand and find a solution to their individual skin concerns.

The 360 campaign brings the Derm Solutions offering to life through multiple touchpoints designed to reach a broad audience, including takeover placements across TikTok (topview), YouTube (masthead), All4 and a Stylist Coverwrap. No7 has upweighted its influencer approach including a branded mission on TikTok and featuring live host reads from various podcasters, supported by an extensive PR campaign. A teaser campaign has also been live in Boots ahead of launch.

The media activity focusses on a full funnel approach across TV, VOD, Podcasts, Print (including both display and advertorials), Programmatic Online Video, YouTube, Meta, Pinterest, TikTok and Reddit.

