Arriva Buses Drives Home Its Emotional And Practical Benefits

Bus transport has long been underappreciated despite its crucial role in serving countless people. Rather than being valued for the essential service they provide, buses are often seen merely as a commodity. However, buses are an intrinsic part of society at local, regional, and national levels.

The 'There’s a Bus for That...' campaign aims to change this perception. It is a unifying initiative that addresses different audiences and their specific transportation needs. The campaign seeks to instil a sense of pride in buses by highlighting their emotional and practical benefits, acknowledging the various roles buses play in people's lives.

The multi-channel campaign kicks off with a 60-second TV commercial titled "Meeting a friend... There’s a bus for that." It tells the story of two young people meeting for their first date.

The films were directed by Zak Razvi through Girl&Bear Studios.

Carat managed the media planning and buying for the campaign, which will target regional audiences through BVOD, cinema, OOH, press, display, social media, and owned bus media.