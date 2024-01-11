Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
11 January 2024
Two weeks into 2024, here are the campaigns that caught our eye.
'Yours for 200 Years' for Cadbury by VCCP
Cadbury and its global agency of record VCCP London have unveiled a fully integrated campaign celebrating Cadbury’s 200th anniversary and its long-standing relationship with the British public. The new campaign was developed to celebrate being part of British life for generations, rather than to just mark a milestone. It focuses on the sense of belonging to the nation through both the shared value of generosity, upon which Cadbury was founded, and in products which have become part of British life and culture. For Cadbury’s anniversary year, the campaign film ‘Birthday’ revives the much-loved ‘Mum’s Birthday’ TVC to demonstrate that there has always been A Glass and a Half in Everyone.
'Vodafone TV Play' by Grey London
Creative agency Grey London has debuted an epic campaign to launch Vodafone Ireland’s premium TV offering, Vodafone TV Play. The first of its kind in Ireland, TV Play is an all-in-one smart entertainment hub with built-in soundbar and access to the best TV channels, sports and streaming services, all in one place. It enables the whole family to access a premium and personalised entertainment experience.
'Hey Sainsbury’s' by NCA
Supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has entered the New Year 'value fight' with the next chapter of the 'Hey Sainsbury’s' campaign which was first launched with the brand's Christmas campaign. Created by New Commercial Arts, this spot marks the first ongoing piece of work in the 'Hey Sainsbury's' campaign. The 30-second ad tackles value perceptions in a very head on way and cuts straight to the point with the bold opening line "Sainsbury’s?! Are we made of money!”.
'Eureka Spiritsis' for Ikea by Mother
Ikea and Mother London have unveiled a new integrated campaign aiming to redefine the nation's perceptions of its kitchen quality and design. The campaign appears to be for a high end and pretentious kitchen retailer, called 'Eureka Spiritsis', boasting a 25-year guarantee, quality workmanship, seamless functionality, and deluxe style, with guidance from kitchen specialists. But there's one catch, 'Eureka Spiritsis' is actually an anagram, which when unscrambled, reveals 'Surprise, it's Ikea'.
'Price Promise' for Ocado by St Luke's
Ocado is focusing on its Price Promise value proposition in a New Year ad campaign created by the independent creative agency St Luke’s. The initiative introduces a new strapline, “Get the price promise that really stacks up”, highlighting its offering compared to other grocery retailers. Building on the original creative, introduced by St Luke’s in May 2023, the voiceover for the 30-second film begins: “Most supermarket price promises only include hundreds of products. How about a price promise that covers more than the basics and also includes your favourite brands?”
'#TikTokFitness Powered by Peloton' by Gravity Road
Peloton and TikTok have teamed up, enlisting the expertise of Gravity Road, to launch a dedicated fitness hub on TikTok called '#TikTokFitness Powered by Peloton.' This collaboration aims to seamlessly merge fitness and social media creativity, tapping into TikTok's vast user base to inspire a fresh wave of fitness content and creators. The announcement led to a remarkable 15% surge in Peloton's shares, closing the day with a gain of around 14%.
'Steal the Show' for Gousto by Mother
Recipe box offering Gousto has launched the second installment of its 'Steal the Show' brand campaign to help put the brand's recipes at the forefront of minds. The new campaign, devised by Mother London and media by the7stars, continues the blockbuster theme, showing scenes from a courtroom drama in which the dramatic performances on screen are overshadowed by the gastronomic marvel in the real-world kitchen beyond the TV.