Work Of The Week

'Yours for 200 Years' for Cadbury by VCCP

Cadbury and its global agency of record VCCP London have unveiled a fully integrated campaign celebrating Cadbury’s 200th anniversary and its long-standing relationship with the British public. The new campaign was developed to celebrate being part of British life for generations, rather than to just mark a milestone. It focuses on the sense of belonging to the nation through both the shared value of generosity, upon which Cadbury was founded, and in products which have become part of British life and culture. For Cadbury’s anniversary year, the campaign film ‘Birthday’ revives the much-loved ‘Mum’s Birthday’ TVC to demonstrate that there has always been A Glass and a Half in Everyone.