Work Of The Week

11 July 2024
'Limelight' for Coca-Cola Sprite by WPP Open X
Coca-Cola brand Sprite is seeking to bring itself closer to Gen Z’s hearts and minds by connecting emerging artists and their fans through inspirational stories of prevailing over life’s pressures. The campaign is designed to encourage a worldwide Gen Z audience to "stay cool when #HeatHappens".
'It's Ok, I'm With The AA' by The Gate
The AA is rolling out the next phase of “It’s Ok, I’m with The AA”, an initiative aimed to challenge and expand perceptions of the brand beyond its Roadside Assistance service. Created by The Gate, it positions The AA as a trusted source of driving confidence in any situation. The new phase places additional emphasis on the wide range of services available, highlighting its unique Accident Assist product and the exclusive benefits enjoyed by AA members.
'Queering The Map' for Clear Channel by McCann London
During London and Dublin Pride, McCann London and Clear Channel UK teamed up to create a campaign which takes pins left by the community on Queering the Map and translates them into unique redirect URLs back to the original website. Founded in 2017 by designer Lucas LaRochelle, Queering the Map is a community-based platform where LGBTQIA+ people share their lived experiences to specific locations on a world map through the use of pins!
'Sky Sports Idents' for Intuit QuickBooks by FCB London
FCB London has created a series of sponsorship idents for Intuit QuickBooks to support its sponsorship of this summer’s England cricket tournaments screened on Sky Sports. Breaking on 10 July during England’s first Test match with the West Indies, the idents feature wry conversations between three talking cricket stumps. The accounting software brand is looking to target accounting professionals and small business owners many of whom are England cricket fans. The idents bring to life the quirky, fun, and playful personality of the Intuit QuickBooks brand. A voiceover tells viewers: “Don’t get stumped – Intuit QuickBooks”.
'SuperSaveClub' for MoneySuperMarket by NCA
When Rishi Sunak announced the snap election in the rain on the 22 May, the New Commercial Arts, UM and MoneySuperMarket team sprang into action with the first reactive press “Things Can Always Get Better”. They’ve followed this work with six weeks of election content as the nation considered its choices. Staying a-political, but relevant, the campaign hit key interest points of public attention.
'New cabinet' for Wickes by St. Luke's
Home improvement retailer Wickes extended a timely reminder to one particular individual moving house during election weekend that their services are available to help make it feel like home. The campaign, created by St Luke’s, is aptly titled ‘New cabinet?’ launching on the same day as Labour’s general election victory. The campaign features a poster with the message: “New cabinet, Keir? Our kitchen experts are here to help.” This wordplay refers to the new cabinet that Sir Keir Starmer will be forming following his election win, tying it neatly with Wickes' expertise in kitchen renovations.
'Bank Holiday' for Budweiser by Revolt
Calling on the new Government to introduce a bank holiday should England win the European Championships is Budweiser and World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst.