Work Of The Week

'New cabinet' for Wickes by St. Luke's

Home improvement retailer Wickes extended a timely reminder to one particular individual moving house during election weekend that their services are available to help make it feel like home. The campaign, created by St Luke’s, is aptly titled ‘New cabinet?’ launching on the same day as Labour’s general election victory. The campaign features a poster with the message: “New cabinet, Keir? Our kitchen experts are here to help.” This wordplay refers to the new cabinet that Sir Keir Starmer will be forming following his election win, tying it neatly with Wickes' expertise in kitchen renovations.