Work Of The Week

'Stuffing Stacker burger' for KFC by Mother London

Fried chicken brand KFC has unveiled its 2023 festive advertisement, developed by creative agency Mother London. As part of the campaign, that responds to social media requests for turkey this Christmas, KFC is "going big" with the 'Stuffing Stacker' - two fillets of Original Recipe Chicken, plus spicy cranberry sauce and a big, sage and onion stuffing patty. To mark the festive season, KFC is profiling a world-first anti-UCG campaign, one which just goes to prove - the customer is not always right. The company added: "That tells our fans we saw them, we heard them, and ultimately...we ignored them. And for this Christmas, next Christmas, and every Christmas to come - we're sticking with chicken."