Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
16 November 2023
'Stuffing Stacker burger' for KFC by Mother London
Fried chicken brand KFC has unveiled its 2023 festive advertisement, developed by creative agency Mother London. As part of the campaign, that responds to social media requests for turkey this Christmas, KFC is "going big" with the 'Stuffing Stacker' - two fillets of Original Recipe Chicken, plus spicy cranberry sauce and a big, sage and onion stuffing patty. To mark the festive season, KFC is profiling a world-first anti-UCG campaign, one which just goes to prove - the customer is not always right. The company added: "That tells our fans we saw them, we heard them, and ultimately...we ignored them. And for this Christmas, next Christmas, and every Christmas to come - we're sticking with chicken."
'Fancy a McDonald’s this christmas?' by Leo Burnett UK
McDonald’s has celebrated the little moments of release that an invite to McDonald’s can provide during the festive period. The 90 second feel-good film ‘Fancy a McDonald’s Christmas?’, created with advertising agency Leo Burnett UK, intends to show just how irresistible an invite to McDonald’s is, as we see a simple invite to McDonald’s between two friends snowball, as a crowd makes their way across a town to their local McDonald’s.
'Cigarette Butts are Rubbish' for Keep Britain Tidy by VCCP
UK-based independent environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy has launched an integrated brand campaign titled 'Cigarette Butts are Rubbish', in partnership with VCCP London, Wavemaker UK and Cowry Consulting, one of the world’s leading Behavioural Science consultancies. The campaign was created to stop people from dropping cigarette butts, which account for 66 per cent of all litter in England and its approach and creativity was informed by research carried out with smokers by Cowry Consulting and VCCP Stoke.
‘For the Hero behind the Heroes’ for Intuit QuickBooks by FCB London
Accounting software brand Intuit QuickBooks and creative agency FCB London have unveiled their new campaign, ‘For the Hero behind the Heroes’, in a bid to bring accountants into the spotlight. The brand feels that number crunchers are often overlooked or underappreciated. ‘For the Hero behind the Heroes’ shows warrior Queen Boudica talking to her accountant about sharpening her acquisitions strategy, the Three Bears getting their payroll just right, Hercules strengthening his personal training business, and Sleeping Beauty relaxing during tax season.
'Digital SOS' for Vodafone by AMV BBDO
Vodafone Business has partnered with 'Dragon’s Den' and 'Diary of a CEO' star, Steven Bartlett, to create a new documentary film series giving small business owners big digital makeovers. The new series, called 'Digital SOS', follows Steven as he works with Vodafone Business’s V-Hub team to empower SME owners to learn key digital skills that can supercharge their business. The series will be available on the V-Hub and the brand’s YouTube channel from 10 November with supporting social campaign content.
'Pizza Pop-Up' for Co-Op by MullenLowe
Integrated communications agency, MullenLowe UK, has partnered with Co-op to re-launch the retailer’s premium pizza range with a unique pop up experience. The supermarket chain has re-launched its award-winning, own brand, premium pizza range in a move to elevate the at-home dining experience. The brand has introduced a range of wood-fired, restaurant-style pizzas that use premium 00 grade flour, a 24-hour fermented sponge and a unique and patented system to spin each base individually, to give a crisp and airy crust, inspired by the iconic Neapolitan-style pizza.
BoxPark, Shoreditch
'Creamy Purrr-èe' for Mars Petcare by adam&eveDDB
According to Mars, the holiday season is meant for spending quality time with loved ones, but cats are often too cool to join in the holiday fun - especially when it comes to cheesy holiday traditions. In the holiday campaign, Temptations is helping cat-owning families come together to share memorable bonding moments with the help of Temptations Creamy Purrrr-ée treats – 'an 'irresistibly creamy cat treat that delivers flavors cats love in the perfectly soft texture they can’t get enough of'.
'Pain Pass' for Nurofen by McCann
McCann London has launched the next phase of its 'See My Pain' platform with one of the UK’s leading pain brands, Nurofen. With a fifth of women (20 per cent) wanting more resources to aid better conversations between women and their healthcare professionals, Nurofen has launched the 'Pain Pass', a free downloadable PDF to help people track and articulate their pain and symptoms, aid more constructive conversations with their healthcare professional, and help tackle unconscious bias.