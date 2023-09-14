Work Of The Week

McDonald's latest campaign launched with a 90s Teletext inspired ad interrupting ad breaks across major networks during peak programming. The 30-second spot took over screens across the UK, and read: 'We’ve been using 100 per cent British and Irish beef since you were booking your holidays on here.' In addition to the Teletext takeover, two additional 30 second ‘Keep Up With The Times’ films shot by Tim Godsall, launched across TV and VOD. In both films, nostalgia is used to highlight the changes McDonald’s has made to the way they source their food.