Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
14 September 2023
McDonald's nostalgic trip to the 90's, BT's collaboration with Netflix, and print ads for World Suicide Prevention Day by CALM and Money SuperMarket; here is the work from the adland that caught our eye this week.
'Keep Up With The Times' for McDonald’s by Leo Burnett
McDonald's latest campaign launched with a 90s Teletext inspired ad interrupting ad breaks across major networks during peak programming. The 30-second spot took over screens across the UK, and read: 'We’ve been using 100 per cent British and Irish beef since you were booking your holidays on here.' In addition to the Teletext takeover, two additional 30 second ‘Keep Up With The Times’ films shot by Tim Godsall, launched across TV and VOD. In both films, nostalgia is used to highlight the changes McDonald’s has made to the way they source their food.
'BT x Netflix: The Home of Action' for BT by Saatchi & Saatchi
BT launched an integrated campaign 'Home of Action', a high-octane brand campaign that dramatised the benefits of having BT Broadband and BT TV with Netflix included. The work by creative partners Saatchi & Saatchi celebrates BT TV’s long-standing partnership with Netflix, which means customers do not have to leave their house to enjoy an all-action movie-theatre experience this autumn.
‘NHS organ donation’ for NHS England by Wunderman Thompson
The NHS' blood and transplant division unveiled a campaign that aims to increase awareness and support for paediatric organ donation sign ups, in support of agency colleague and her family, who are currently facing the desperate wait for a transplant for their young son. Integrated marketing agency, Wunderman Thompson UK, reached out to NHS Blood and Transplant after learning about colleague, Katie’s situation. Katie and her husband, Graham, have a three-year-old son, Ralph, who is currently battling a rare liver cancer.
‘F&F – Makes Fashion Sense' for Tesco by BBH
Tesco fashion brand F&F unveiled its latest TV campaign, refreshed brand positioning and creative platform. Developed by BBH, the new platform, ‘Makes Fashion Sense’, is a move for F&F from value and location based, to a style focused choice. The platform communicates F&F’s focus on providing high quality clothing that is everlasting in both quality and trend, with the Tesco humour, helpfulness and value credentials it is renowned for.
'World Suicide Prevention Day' for Calm And MoneySuperMarket by NCA
Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) launched a campaign, supported by MoneySuperMarket, to mark World Suicide Prevention Day with a full page press advert created by New Commercial Arts. The ad uses the familiar and dreaded visual of a paper bill, to highlight the weight that money worries is having on the nation’s mental health. Research has shown that 17 per cent of people have admitted to having suicidal thoughts in the last 12 months due to financial stress.
'We know what it means to move' for Savills by adam&eveDDB
International real estate advisor Savills launched its first major new TV and online campaign since appointing adam&eveDDB as its lead strategic and creative agency earlier this year. The new campaign, 'We know what it means to move', marks a shift for the brand as it aims to position Savills as a brand that understands customers’ emotions and anxieties around moving house better than anyone else.
'Save it for Sunday' for British Gas by The&Partnership
British Gas unveiled a new initiative to help reward the nation for using energy better: saving money on their usage, while doing their bit for the environment. To make sure as much of the nation can benefit from it as possible, The&Partnership and OMD UK launched it with a high impact campaign featuring special builds in high traffic areas like Brompton Road in London, and Mancunian Arch Way in Manchester. It will also live across radio, social and OOH.