Pick Us A Cannes Lions 2026 Winner (Part 1)

AMV BBDO

DVLA: 'Clampy'

The funny and slightly strange character that is 'Clampy' is the first work that the agency had done with DVLA. The campaign highlights the disruptive reality of not properly paying vehicle tax.

Having a vehicle clamped is a significant consequence and the campaign aims to show how easy it is for people to tax their vehicle online and acts as a hopeful reminder.

Directed by Florence Poppy Deary through Biscuit, the campaign ran across social media including Meta and Reddit, YouTube and other online video platforms, out-of-home, and audio. The campaign premiered on audio and out-of-home on 26 January, followed by social and online video on 10 February.

Read more here.